You see that tiny hole by your iPhone camera? It has an important job I bet you didn’t know

Well, I feel silly for thinking it was just a mark

1 hour ago

Another day, and another viral tweet that’s making me feel as though I know absolutely nothing about the world. This time, a tweet is going around asking what the tiny hole next to an iPhone camera is actually there for.

There are lots of questions about phone functions and features going around at the moment. People questioned what the orange and green dots on phone screens are, why AirPods seem to charge unevenly, and what the holes in AirPod cases are for.

For the longest time, many have thought the little hole was a mark or crack, and actually wasn’t meant to be there. “I think I accidentally got something stuck in there and I can’t get it out. Now I am curious about what it does and if it will affect my cameras,” one person said, asking in a Reddit help sub for advice, circling the hole in a photo.

So, what is it?

Hey @grok, what is this tiny hole near phone cameras for? 😭 pic.twitter.com/6vE6jAr6f7 — 𝓝ishi (@NishiVyx) May 15, 2026

Go on then, what is the hole by the camera on your iPhone actually for?

Depending on which model of iPhone you have, you’ll typically have one of these holes anywhere around your one to three camera lenses.

It’s actually really important. The dot by the camera on the back of an iPhone is in fact a hole, and it’s a rear microphone! It’s for picking up better quality sound when taking videos using your back camera. It also helps with noise cancellation. The feature might be small, but it is super effective.

It is a key part of the phone’s audio system, not a defect, crack, mark or camera part. It’s one of four microphones on an iPhone.

Just to prove its importance, Apple appears to have initially submitted a patent for the design of it back in July 2020, designating it as a “microphone module” that would shortly be added to subsequent iPhone releases.

You learn something new every day!

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