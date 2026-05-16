A new cafe opens in Alexandra Square on Lancaster University’s campus

Lumé are selling a variety of food and drink including steamed buns and smoothies

8 hours ago

A new cafe called Lumé has just opened in Alexandra Square, at the centre of Lancaster University’s campus.

Lumé is situated between Greggs and Coastal & Co, filling the empty unit where WHSmith used to be.

The cafe sells a variety of items including jacket potatoes (starting at £3.00), soups (starting at £3.40), snacks (around £3.00) and steamed buns (starting at 3.20). If your steamed bun order is made into a meal including a drink, you can currently get a 10% discount.

A variety of drinks are also served including bubble tea, coffees, smoothies and soft drinks.

There are also several different bubble tea options, including lemon teas, classic milk teas, pure teas, fruit teas, fresh milk teas and with a selection of toppings. Three smoothies choices are also offered, including a matcha red bean smoothie priced at £5 and a grape smoothie, also priced at £5.

This is the first new cafe to open in Alexandra Square since 2024, and coincides with the opening of Fuel, a new university owned cafe in the newly refurbished Management School.

They currently don’t have a Facebook or Instagram presence, but this may be established in the future.

Current opening hours are 8:30am – 5:30pm Monday to Friday. However, this is on a trial basis and could change to fit the time of year and term. Similar to the Deli, Lumé also currently doesn’t open on weekends.

We got in contact with Efay, the owner of Lumé, who is an alumnus of Lancaster University (similar to the suppliers of Lancaster University’s coffee). He confirmed the cafe is an independent, and hopes Lumé will differ from the other cafes currently found on campus due to the variety of different hot and cold food offerings and beverages available.

Lumé has lots of seating inside, which differs to neighbouring Greggs and Juicafe. Takeaway is also offered from the cafe.

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