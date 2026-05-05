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Celebrations in Morecambe announced for Eric Morecambe’s 100th birthday in May

The comedian’s town of birth will celebrate his centenary with an exhibition and guided walks

Erin Malik | News
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Lancashire-born Eric Morecambe will have the 100th anniversary of his birth celebrated in Morecambe this May.

The comedian, one half of the double act Morecambe and Wise, was born on Buxton Street in Morecambe in 1926.

This summer, to celebrate 100 years since his birth, Morecambe will be hosting an exhibition and guided walks around the town in which the comedian was born and grew up. The exhibition, titled Follow the Sunshine, will be held in Morecambe Heritage Centre in the Arndale from 12pm on Tuesday 12th May.

Guided walks will also be held in the town from Thursday 14th – Saturday 16th May, starting from the Eric Morecambe statue at 2pm and heading to his birthplace, primary school, childhood dance school, and his parents’ graves, amongst other locations. The tours will cost £2 cash on the day and last around 90 minutes each. 

via Wikimedia Commons

Eric Morecambe, born John Eric Bartholomew in 1926, was one half of the legendary double act with Ernie Wise, taking the name of his hometown as his stage surname. The Morecambe and Wise TV show specials were popular throughout the 1960s-1980s, racking up to 28 million viewers for their 1977 Christmas Special.

The comedian was awarded an OBE in 1976 in recognition of his outstanding contribution to entertainment and British popular culture, which was also followed up with a posthumous BAFTA Fellowship in 1999. In the same year, Queen Elizabeth II visited the region to unveil his statute in Morecambe. He also served as a director for Luton Town Football Club and served many charities throughout his lifetime.

Bob More, an Eric Morecambe impersonator, will also be at the Heritage Centre on May 14th.

Lancaster City councillors put forward the plans for his centenary in October 2025, saying that the comedian’s legacy “remains a source of civic price and cultural heritage for Morecambe,” according to the BBC.

Beyond Radio reported that work has begun on a mural which is being built in the town centre ahead of the celebrations.

For more of the latest news, guides, gossip, and memes, follow The Lancaster Tab on Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.

Erin Malik | News
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