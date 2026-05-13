All the juicy details about the TWO secret extra MAFS Australia 2026 reunion episodes

4 hours ago

After three whole months, we’re finally at the MAFS Australia 2026 reunion. And what a wild ride it has been. This experiment has been the most fiery yet, with scandals, arguments and so many bleeped out words it’s been hard to follow their fights at times.

This week we’ve had final vows, a reunion dinner party and then there are two episodes of a final couch session commitment ceremony with the experts. But, did you think that’s all this chaos cast had in store for us? Well think again.

Channel 4 has kept it very hush hush, but there are actually TWO further spinoff reunion episodes, both happening this week. They sound even more wild than anything we’ve had so far. I’m seated.

There are two bonus MAFS Australia 2026 reunion episodes this week

Following two commitment ceremony episodes, there will be a bonus reunion spinoff. So, you might not have even known where to catch the extra drama.

On E4, there is an extra episode called After the Reunion, which is part of the After the Dinner Party spinoff, and then a further After the Experiment episode. These will air on Thursday (14th) at 9pm, and then Friday (15th) at 10pm.

The spinoff reunion episodes sound JUICY. They contain unseen footage from the last few days of the experiment, and there are still some truths to come out. The episodes were filmed live, hosted by Laura Byrne, Brittany Hockley and Jules Lund.

For the first episode, danny was a no-show to the event. But, that doesn’t mean we don’t get to see unseen footage of him leading Bec on, which is why she might have felt to blindsided by his final vows. That being said, there’s also some shocking unseen footage of him slating Bec. Without spoiling it all, he said he could go to a supermarket and “find a better bird” than her.

There is also set to be a huge segment about what really went down between Rachel and Steven when they split after final vows. There’s unseen footage of Steven saying he didn’t want to see Rachel at the final reunion dinner party. Rachel then delivers a shocking blow, that she doesn’t want to give things another go.

Alissa and David also do a lot of reflecting, and David claims he wasn’t the only one to say “I love you” in their relationship.

But it’s not all heartbreak and drama, because of course Stella and Filip are in attendance. There are plenty of wholesome reflections and updates from our fav pair.

In the After the Experiment episode there’s more. Tea will be spilt, ongoing feuds unpacked, grievances aired, and rumours debunked. This episode focuses more on where everyone is now.

Danny showed up to this one, but Gia was a no-show. Danny’s entrance is a bit of drama, as the hosts get a text message mid-way through filming, that he’s on his way to the studio. He then gets a huge grilling.

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