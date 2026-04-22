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The worst comments MAFS Australia has been forced to bleep out, ranked by pure vulgarity

I’ll never be over what Richard said about Andrea

Hayley Soen | Entertainment
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I’m going to go out and say it, because every inch of me believes it, MAFS is the most chaotic dating show that exists right now. Nothing else even comes close. The participants usually care for their relationships second, and instead get wrapped up in the intense drama the experiment brings. So, over the years, MAFS Australia has been forced to bleep out some pretty terrible expletives.

From brides going in on each other and calling one another the worst words ever created, to grooms talking about their other halves in a very explicit way, that most definitely shouldn’t make to air. We’ve seen it all. So, here are the worst comments MAFS Australia has ever had to bleep out of the final edit, ranked by just how vulgar they were.

6. Cyrell and Martha’s season six fight

Brides Cyrell and Martha had a pretty big fight during season six. They met up in their apartments, and it ended in a physical altercation and a producer having to step in. Cyrell grabbed at Martha, and pushed a producer as well.

Most of her language was bleeped out, and as she stormed out she smashed a plate. It was mostly just *a lot* of swear words.

5. Juliette dropping the c-bomb at every chance

MAFS Australia

via E4

At this point, if something Juliette says gets bleeped from MAFS Australia 2026, she’s probably dropping the c-word. One of her worst moments was at a dinner party, when her words were bleeped and her mouth was blurred, so there was no chance anyone could even attempt to lip-read what she’d said.

Surprise! She dropped the c-bomb. Speaking of her groom Joel still having a teddy, she said: “I’ve never had a problem with the teddy. What I have a problem with is Joel. I actually like the teddy more than I like Joel. The teddy isn’t a c*nt to me like Joel is.”

4. *Those* 2026 screenshots

via E4

The screenshot saga has taken over MAFS Australia 2026. Gia and Bec have always hated each other, so when Gia got screenshots of Bec bad-mouthing the other brides, she was going to bring it up at every chance. Due to the nature of them, we’ve never been given the full content on the show. But we know what was said.

Possibly the worst of the messages was when Bec seemingly wrote: “The only fake c*nts in this place are those two c*nt licking Christian influencer wannabe c*nts.” This was about Alissa and David.

In one more, she appeared to say: “Alissa probably isn’t a bad girl but her head is so far up her f*cking ar*e she doesn’t even realise what a c*nt she actually is.” A reply, believed to be from Gia, said: “I don’t care lol I don’t like her never will”.

A further text appearing to have come from Bec said she was going to “go so f*cking hard on Alissa and her fake relationship.” Bec also appeared to make further comments about Alissa’s character, and branded her a “rat” and said she and David were “dying” to be famous.

3. The ‘finger bang’ scandal

MAFS Australia

via E4

I cringe every time I just think about this. MAFS Australia 2026 took a turn on its retreat, when Bec made some gross comments about Rachel and Steven, that had to be bleeped out.

Bec said Rachel and Steven had “finger banged”. Then, in a full speech to the group, she brought it up again. She said: “We’ve had I love yous. We’ve had a couple who I thought could not come back from the brink of hell, and we’ve had finger bangs!”

2. Ryan’s comments about Jacqui

via E4

Remember Ryan and Jacqui from MAFS Australia 2025? They really took us on a journey. One minute they were madly in love, next she was crying and it was all over. This happened basically every week.

Ryan made some pretty gross comments about Jacqui, when the grooms sat down for an intimacy week workshop with expert, Alessandra Rampolla. They each spoke about how things were going with their brides, and opened up about how intimate they had been.

“Jacqui has crazy eyes but gives really good head,” he told the grooms – which was all bleeped out. It was then reported he said it all over again, and this was left on the cutting room floor. In an extended, unseen cut, Ryan said: “And suddenly her crazy eyes came out. Try living with it. But, I gotta say like, she gives awesome head. You know what it just like keeps getting better every round.”

This has to be ranked highly just because it is the definition of vulgar.

1. The pure filth Richard said about Andrea

MAFS Australia

via E4

I honestly don’t think I’ve ever recovered from Richard and Andrea on MAFS 2024. The couple looked good together, but it became clear that Andrea didn’t like aspects of their personal life being spoken about publicly. “The way Richie spoke about us and the words he used, I think that really affected me emotionally,” Andrea said to the experts at a commitment ceremony.

What he said was censored out of the final edit, and boy, was that for good reason. “We did intimacy week the week before intimacy week,” Richard told the group.

“We gazed, we hugged, we f*cked, we sh*gged, we did everything. We did the whole lot.” Speaking at a commitment ceremony, Andrea also expressed her dislike for Richard saying the couple had “gazed” and “engaged in licking”. Yikes.

For all the latest MAFS news, scandals, gossip and updates – like The Holy Church of MAFS on Facebook

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Hayley Soen | Entertainment
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Add as preferred source on Google
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