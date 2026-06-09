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Glasgow subway secures £150k funding amid broader transport upgrades

These new measures are intended to ‘improve connectivity and inclusive access’ amid extended weekend hours and separate transport upgrades

Amy Maitland | News
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The Strathclyde Partnership for Transport (SPT) has secured £150,000 with the goal of improving Glasgow subway stations.

This money is intended to make the station more accessible and inclusive. Primarily, SPT aims to improve stations for disabled people and those with mobility issues. This also includes integration between the subway and other forms of pedestrian transport.

This funding will pursue accessible and connected services throughout Glasgow, following off the back of increased opening hours for the subway. These are also set to come into force after works cease in the subway network, which is expected in 2027.

These new initiatives will see the subway open longer on Fridays and weekends, with trains available from 6.30am to 11.30pm on Sundays,  and closing at 12.30am on Fridays and Saturdays.

via Unsplash

However, Monday to Thursday times will not be altered, continuing to see times from 6.30am to 11.30pm.

The SPT has also secured separate capital for 2026/27 to improve bus accessibility across Glasgow. A further £150k is intended to help install more bus lane cameras, which will both encourage compliance and create more reliable journey times for travellers. On top of this, another £150k has been secured for designing a proposed Southern City Centre Bus Hub at Osborne Street/King Street.

via Unsplash

In a statement originally given to STV News, a Glasgow council officer commented on the upgrades: “SPT funding in the financial year 2026/27 [outlined in the report] notes that funding has been fixed for 3-fixed-year bus enforcement cameras.

“We have also secured funding to progress some of the city centre bus hubs and additional improvements to subway stations.

“These measures are intended to improve compliance, reliability, connectivity and inclusive access.”

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Featured image via Unsplash

Amy Maitland | News
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