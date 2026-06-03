The Tab

Glasgow Uni student could spend a year in prison for taking photos of US military planes

The third-year student was described as ‘obsessively engaged in the hobby of airplane spotting’

Scarlet Morrison | News
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

An international aeuronautical engineering student at Glasgow University has pleaded guilty to federal charges after he was arrested for photographing US warplanes.

On Sunday 7th April, FBI agents intercepted Tianrui Liang at JFK Airport, just as he was about to board a flight home to Glasgow via Frankfurt. Liang now remains in federal custody ahead of his June sentencing, where he faces up to a year behind bars.

According to counter-intelligence agents, Liang flew into Vancouver to meet a friend from Columbia University. The pair drove across the US border through Seattle and Montana. The friend then returned to New York, leaving Liang to travel alone.

Liang first drove to Ellsworth Air Force Base in South Dakota to photograph the B1-1B strategic nuclear bomber. Finding the planes missing, he used a public plane-spotting website to redirect to Offutt Air Force base in Nebraska. This base is home to some of America’s most sensitive command and control aircraft.

via Wikimedia Commons

At Offutt, Liang photographed a Boeing-RC-135 reconnaissance spy plan and a Boeing E-4B Doomsday plane. The E-4B jet is as a military command post, during national emergencies and in the event of a nuclear war. Local authorities notified the FBI, upon discovering Liang holds a Chinese passport.

On Tuesday 7th May, Liang pleaded guilty to violating US Code section 795, a Class A misdemeanour prohibiting photography of defence installations. However, US Judge Micheal Nelson ordered Liang to remain in custody, due to a lack of information regarding him, his family, foreign ties and travel plans.

Following the arrest, US attorney Lesley Woods, issued a stern warning: “Any individual, who unlawfully attempts to acquire sensitive information about military aircraft will be held maximally accountable under federal law.”

via Wikimedia Commons

In court, defence lawyer Jeffrey Thomas pushed for a lighter six month sentence, so Liang could resume his studies in Glasgow. Citing his clean criminal record, Thomas noted Liang had been “obsessively engaged in the hobby of airplane spotting” since 2020.

”Though it is not to be excused […] it is appropriately viewed in that context, the defence said.

Nonetheless, Liang faces up to a year in prison and a significant fine of up to $100,000, equivalent to £85,890.

When approached for comment, a University of Glasgow spokesperson said: “We do not comment on ongoing police matters or individual students.”

Featured image via Toshi Aoki – JP Spotters under Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 3.0

Scarlet Morrison | News
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google
RECOMMENDED READ

You’ve been using AI all wrong, so here’s how to make studying a whole lot easier

It's giving less work but better grades

Adobe
Latest
Why iPhone battery 80 per cent fix

I thought my iPhone battery was broken, but here’s why it stops at 80 per cent and how to fix it

Suchismita Ghosh

There are two major reasons

Everyone’s freaking out over a new Apple product called Loop, but is it real?!

Ellissa Bain

I need one now

Toni on Love Island Debrief podcast

‘She just ruined her career’: Toni slated for ‘rude’ and ‘nasty’ comments on Love Island podcast

Hayley Soen

People are calling for it to be cancelled already

Police took almost three minutes to begin CPR on murdered Southampton student, footage shows

Jessica Owen

Officers placed the 18-year-old victim in handcuffs for over a minute as he repeatedly said ‘I can’t breathe’

Florida headteacher unfairly suspended after ‘inappropriate’ rap lyric appears in yearbook

Ellissa Bain

Everyone’s saying the line is ‘harmless’

Euphoria

Resurfaced Zendaya interview makes Sam Levinson’s Euphoria ending even more disgusting

Kieran Galpin

Justice for Rue, and justice for Zendaya

Euphoria happened Maddy Alamo

Euphoria actor clarifies what really happened between Maddy and Alamo in the hot tub

Suchismita Ghosh

It’s so grim

Leeds Trinity University seeks legal action over course classification dispute

Lucy Eason

Four other universities are also pursuing legal action against the classification of weekend courses as distance learning

Love Island

The bleak reason Love Island died with season 10

Hayley Soen

It’s a lost cause

Concerning new study finds one popular vape flavour is a lot worse for your body

Ellissa Bain

It does 28 per cent more damage

Josh Longgood

Viral video captures MMA fighter restraining plane passenger as he ‘tries to open plane door’

Kieran Galpin

The FBI is now investigating

Stereotypes vs reality: The University of Edinburgh and its students

Phoebe Davies

Not every Edinburgh student owns a Barbour jacket, hates Glasgow, or grew up in Surrey – probably

public bathroom toilet doors with gaps

I feel dumb for only just realising the four obvious reasons toilet doors have gaps at the bottom

Hayley Soen

I hadn’t even thought about it

KSI responds Sidemen exit fake

KSI responds with a long emotional message after people thought his Sidemen exit was fake

Suchismita Ghosh

‘I know this news has been hard to deal with’

The other Sidemen and girlfriends’ strange responses to KSI quitting hint at more drama

Ellissa Bain

There must be more to the story

Warwick uni student hospitalised after mistaking fabric freshener for water post-night out

Ffion Williams

Lukia Pardoe didn’t realise she drank the detergent until she noticed the empty bottle the next day

Tom Holland calls Euphoria *that* show as he offers honest thoughts on Zendaya’s final season

Kieran Galpin

‘He knows she wants to be free’

Rhi and Jeff with Stella from MAFS Australia

Stella weighs in on Rhi and Jeff’s split after MAFS with comment about being ‘fertile’

Hayley Soen

Interesting?

‘I couldn’t put it down’: Tom Holland opens up about his secret struggles with alcohol

Ellissa Bain

He would ‘finish a minibar and go to work the next day’

Glasgow Uni student could spend a year in prison for taking photos of US military planes

Scarlet Morrison

The third-year student was described as ‘obsessively engaged in the hobby of airplane spotting’