Glasgow Caledonian University strike continues as staff oppose proposed job cuts

University staff have launched industrial action as fears grow over plans to axe dozens of roles

5 hours ago

Industrial action at Glasgow Caledonian University is continuing this week as staff challenge proposals that could result in up to 100 compulsory redundancies.

Members of the University and College Union (UCU) are taking part in a three-day strike over the university’s plans to reduce staffing levels, with picket lines established outside the Glasgow campus. The dispute centres on concerns over job security, with union representatives urging management to abandon compulsory redundancies and explore alternative solutions.

Karen Lorimer, president of the university’s UCU branch, said staff had been driven to take action after repeated warnings about the impact the cuts could have on employees and the wider higher education sector.

Speaking during the strike, she said union members wanted meaningful engagement from university leaders rather than enforced job losses.

“We want a serious conversation about how jobs can be protected and how the university can move forward without staff being forced out of their careers,” she said.

The industrial action comes against a backdrop of wider financial challenges facing universities across the UK. Unions have argued that shrinking opportunities within the sector mean academics and professional services staff who lose their jobs may struggle to find equivalent roles elsewhere.

Glasgow Caledonian University, which is regularly ranked among the UK’s leading modern universities, has said the proposals are part of a wider programme aimed at addressing a significant financial shortfall.

According to university management, income has fallen sharply in recent years due to a decline in international student recruitment, contributing to a projected £10 million deficit next year. The institution has reported a £33 million reduction in income over a two-year period.

University leaders say a number of staff have already left through voluntary redundancy arrangements, reducing the number of posts that could ultimately be affected by compulsory measures. However, unions remain opposed to the possibility of any enforced job losses.

The university has also confirmed that its cost-saving plans extend across several areas of the institution, including academic departments, research teams, professional services and outreach operations.

A spokesperson for GCU told The Tab:

“The University and College Union (UCU) has informed the University of its intention to engage in strike action because we are unable to rule out compulsory redundancies as a component of our ongoing programme for change, at this stage of the process.

“While there is an entitlement to undertake industrial action, our priority is to minimise any disruption to our students and ensure they continue to receive the support they need to succeed. Our campuses will be open as normal and the majority of facilities and services will be available.

“The University’s programme for change follows a significant drop in income from international recruitment in recent years. As a result, we have started a formal consultation process with affected staff and our trade union colleagues on a proposed reduction in posts across a limited number of academic, research and professional services areas. We need to respect that process and, accordingly, no final decisions have been made.

“We strongly encourage affected staff to engage fully in this process, as their insight and expertise are vital in helping to inform the University’s final position.

“We will continue to support our students and staff while ensuring the University’s long-term sustainability. The changes we need to make are necessary to return the University to a financially sustainable position, protect the quality of the student experience and outcomes, and ensure GCU continues to serve Glasgow for years to come.”

The strike is scheduled to continue until Friday, with union representatives maintaining that they are willing to return to negotiations if the threat of compulsory redundancies is removed.

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