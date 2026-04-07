The Tab

Glasgow Caledonian University staff to vote on strike action against proposed 100 job cuts

Staff were joined by students in protest against the plans to cut 100 jobs to fill £10 million hole in the universities finances

Millie Simpson | News
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

Staff at Glasgow Caledonian University (GCU) are set to vote on strike action following plans to cut 100 jobs with a voluntary redundancy scheme. However, the university has not excluded the possibility of compulsory redundancies.

The ballot asking if GCU staff are willing to take strike action or action short of a strike will close on Thursday 23rd April.

GCU is not the only university facing industrial action with universities across Scotland such as Aberdeen, Strathclyde and Edinburgh unis all seeing strikes take place.

The proposed job cuts have faced opposition from students alongside staff with protests against the plans being held outside the universities ARC building. Protestors chanted “their working conditions are our learning conditions.” and “Save the 100! No cuts at GCU!”

Wikipedia Commons

via Wikipedia Commons

Demonstrators supported by a student solidarity group argued staff were being forced to pay the price for managements decisions. They raised concerns about the potential impact on education quality and the unis staff to student ratio – an issue Glasgow Caledonian University has been criticised for in the past.

The University and College Union (UGU) President Karen Lorimer said: “The turnout at our rally, the support from students, and the evident anger at management’s proposals are clear signals that workers represented by the campus unions will defend jobs.”

 She called on “the principal and management to open the books and for full financial transparency.” Stressing all other avenues must be explored before jobs are cut and alternative ways to save money must be investigated.

Joe Grady, the UGU general secretary said Scottish universities are seeing unprecedented levels of job losses and called on the Scottish government to take urgent action to protect Universities and jobs. Saying: “We need to fully fund our universities and provide emergency funding to stop the exodus of jobs.”

A GCU spokesperson said Glasgow Caledonian was dealing with a sector wide issue of declining international student numbers, who provide significant amounts of revenue for the university. Over the past two years the university has lost £33 million due to decreasing international student numbers and is predicted a £10 million deficit in the next financial year.

The spokesperson said action must be taken to maintain the financial stability of the university. “We appreciate this may be an unsettling period for all our staff and students, and particularly concerning for those directly affected, but we have to take this targeted action now to move the university back into a sustainable financial position and ensure we are the right size and shape for the future.”

The university is holding an open consultation period with staff and unions to decide how to deliver changes while still ensuring a high-quality experience for students and their education.

The university will run a targeted voluntary redundancy scheme until the 15th of April which aims to identify upwards of 100 posts specifically in areas where international student numbers have dropped or where their activities were maintained by international student income.

This targeted approach aims to avoid compulsory redundancies although they have out been ruled out.

For more of the latest news, guides, gossip and memes, follow The Glasgow Tab on InstagramTikTok, and Facebook.

Millie Simpson | News
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google
RECOMMENDED READ

Grads are using this test to find flexible, well-paid roles which suit their personality

Yep, it's possible to have both

Universum

Read Next

Why the library during Glasgow exam season feels like psychological warfare

Lloyds Banking Group and University of Glasgow launch study into agentic AI for engineering

Here’s why Glasgow students should volunteer for Childline

Latest

Glasgow Caledonian University staff to vote on strike action against proposed 100 job cuts

Millie Simpson

Staff were joined by students in protest against the plans to cut 100 jobs to fill £10 million hole in the universities finances

The public downfall of I’m A Celeb All Stars campmate Seann Walsh and his cheating scandal

Hayley Soen

When he was first in the jungle Women’s Aid issued a statement

mafs australia 2026 julia new partner and then her split from grayson

MAFS’s Julia has already hard-launched a new partner after sudden splitting from Grayson

Claudia Cox

Julia met someone ‘who is fluent in Word Salad’

Here’s a list of the top 10 items you’ll find in every Durham student’s room

Milly Lovering

Turns out our student population is very unoriginal

‘Everyone makes mistakes’: These terrible Kanye West Wireless takes completely miss the point

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

As a supporter since 2007, I’ve had enough

mafs australia 2026 tyson and stephanie

Oh dear, MAFS Australia’s Tyson attempts to explain his comments about ‘submissive’ women

Claudia Cox

‘It’s got nothing to do with control, or obedience’

The first Durham University Student’s Conference (DUSC) announced for this summer

Josephine White

An academic conference catered to working-class and first-gen students is coming to Durham

Aww, NASA astronauts prepped for Artemis II’s moon mission by watching Project Hail Mary

Hebe Hancock

They’re big fans of Ryan Gosling

Cambridge University receives new equipment for energy research

Léa Girard

The New Whittle Laboratory now has a 60-tonne pressure vessel

Money Talks: Join the honest conversation on how young people actually manage money

Francesca Eke

Submissions are completely anonymous

Glasgow Caledonian University staff to vote on strike action against proposed 100 job cuts

Millie Simpson

Staff were joined by students in protest against the plans to cut 100 jobs to fill £10 million hole in the universities finances

The public downfall of I’m A Celeb All Stars campmate Seann Walsh and his cheating scandal

Hayley Soen

When he was first in the jungle Women’s Aid issued a statement

mafs australia 2026 julia new partner and then her split from grayson

MAFS’s Julia has already hard-launched a new partner after sudden splitting from Grayson

Claudia Cox

Julia met someone ‘who is fluent in Word Salad’

Here’s a list of the top 10 items you’ll find in every Durham student’s room

Milly Lovering

Turns out our student population is very unoriginal

‘Everyone makes mistakes’: These terrible Kanye West Wireless takes completely miss the point

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

As a supporter since 2007, I’ve had enough

mafs australia 2026 tyson and stephanie

Oh dear, MAFS Australia’s Tyson attempts to explain his comments about ‘submissive’ women

Claudia Cox

‘It’s got nothing to do with control, or obedience’

The first Durham University Student’s Conference (DUSC) announced for this summer

Josephine White

An academic conference catered to working-class and first-gen students is coming to Durham

Aww, NASA astronauts prepped for Artemis II’s moon mission by watching Project Hail Mary

Hebe Hancock

They’re big fans of Ryan Gosling

Cambridge University receives new equipment for energy research

Léa Girard

The New Whittle Laboratory now has a 60-tonne pressure vessel

Money Talks: Join the honest conversation on how young people actually manage money

Francesca Eke

Submissions are completely anonymous