Glasgow Caledonian University staff to vote on strike action against proposed 100 job cuts

Staff were joined by students in protest against the plans to cut 100 jobs to fill £10 million hole in the universities finances

4 hours ago

Staff at Glasgow Caledonian University (GCU) are set to vote on strike action following plans to cut 100 jobs with a voluntary redundancy scheme. However, the university has not excluded the possibility of compulsory redundancies.

The ballot asking if GCU staff are willing to take strike action or action short of a strike will close on Thursday 23rd April.

GCU is not the only university facing industrial action with universities across Scotland such as Aberdeen, Strathclyde and Edinburgh unis all seeing strikes take place.

The proposed job cuts have faced opposition from students alongside staff with protests against the plans being held outside the universities ARC building. Protestors chanted “their working conditions are our learning conditions.” and “Save the 100! No cuts at GCU!”

Demonstrators supported by a student solidarity group argued staff were being forced to pay the price for managements decisions. They raised concerns about the potential impact on education quality and the unis staff to student ratio – an issue Glasgow Caledonian University has been criticised for in the past.

The University and College Union (UGU) President Karen Lorimer said: “The turnout at our rally, the support from students, and the evident anger at management’s proposals are clear signals that workers represented by the campus unions will defend jobs.”

She called on “the principal and management to open the books and for full financial transparency.” Stressing all other avenues must be explored before jobs are cut and alternative ways to save money must be investigated.

Joe Grady, the UGU general secretary said Scottish universities are seeing unprecedented levels of job losses and called on the Scottish government to take urgent action to protect Universities and jobs. Saying: “We need to fully fund our universities and provide emergency funding to stop the exodus of jobs.”

A GCU spokesperson said Glasgow Caledonian was dealing with a sector wide issue of declining international student numbers, who provide significant amounts of revenue for the university. Over the past two years the university has lost £33 million due to decreasing international student numbers and is predicted a £10 million deficit in the next financial year.

The spokesperson said action must be taken to maintain the financial stability of the university. “We appreciate this may be an unsettling period for all our staff and students, and particularly concerning for those directly affected, but we have to take this targeted action now to move the university back into a sustainable financial position and ensure we are the right size and shape for the future.”

The university is holding an open consultation period with staff and unions to decide how to deliver changes while still ensuring a high-quality experience for students and their education.

The university will run a targeted voluntary redundancy scheme until the 15th of April which aims to identify upwards of 100 posts specifically in areas where international student numbers have dropped or where their activities were maintained by international student income.

This targeted approach aims to avoid compulsory redundancies although they have out been ruled out.

For more of the latest news, guides, gossip and memes, follow The Glasgow Tab on Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.