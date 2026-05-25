The Tab

MAFS Australia’s Tyson finally addresses backlash, but insists he wants a ‘traditional’ girl

‘I’m not looking to put my wife on a leash at all’

Francesca Eke | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

Former Married At First Sight groom Tyson Gordon has addressed the backlash surrounding his time on the reality show.

The Australian reality star appeared on season 13 of the series, which has recently finished airing in the UK. Tyson quickly became one of the most talked about contestants after sharing his expectations for a partner, including comments about wanting a “submissive woman”.

Despite the controversy, Tyson says he is still looking for a “traditional” relationship and now believes he used the wrong wording when describing his ideal partner.

via E4

“So, submissive was the wrong word to use. Traditional is the word I was looking for and traditional is a word I wanted to use,” he said during an interview on 60 Minutes Australia on Sunday, May 24th.

Speaking to journalist Amelia Adams, Tyson insisted he was not “looking for a dog” to obey him. “I’m not looking to put my wife on a leash at all,” he explained.

The property developer added: “I don’t expect to chain her up in the kitchen and say, ‘Make me a sandwich’,” before clarifying: “She’s not just going to be locked up in here all day. It’s nothing like that.”

via E4

Tyson also defended his views on relationships, saying: “there’s really nothing wrong with wanting a traditional relationship in this day and age. I think if you can financially support it, then why not?”

Experts on the show believed they had matched Tyson with his ideal partner in 2026 bride Stephanie Marshall, who appeared to share similar values.

However, it soon became clear the pair were incompatible, with tensions arising during conversations about their sexual histories on honeymoon.

Tyson took issue with Steph revealing she had slept with 20 people, despite admitting he had been with around 30 partners himself. He later defended his comments about “body count” as simply being a personal “preference”.

“I go to church – I want more of a pure girl,” he told TV Week. “Everyone’s got preferences. You’ve got preferences; the cameraman’s got preferences. For my preference, I just don’t want a girl with 200 bodies.”

For all the latest MAFS news, scandals, gossip and updates – like The Holy Church of MAFS on Facebook

More on: Celebrity Dating MAFS Reality TV
Francesca Eke | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google
RECOMMENDED READ

You’ve been using AI all wrong, so here’s how to make studying a whole lot easier

It's giving less work but better grades

Adobe

Read Next

I asked ChatGPT who the biggest MAFS Australia villain is, and it went so deep it’s brutal

The huge format and logistics changes MAFS is looking into to ‘save the show’

Here’s where all the MAFS Australia 2026 couples stand with each other, six months on

Latest
Obsession director plot hole

‘Doesn’t make sense’: Obsession director exposes a huge plot hole in his new horror film

Suchismita Ghosh

It actually changes everything

MAFS Australia’s Tyson finally addresses backlash, but insists he wants a ‘traditional’ girl

Francesca Eke

‘I’m not looking to put my wife on a leash at all’

Mackenzie Shirilla’s alleged ex-prison girlfriend shares new details about her life behind bars

Suchismita Ghosh

‘She was just trying to grab a piece of fame’

The ‘tone deaf’ social posts of Mackenzie Shirilla after causing death of two in 100mph crash

Francesca Eke

The teenager’s social media played key role in her conviction after the incident

mellissa im drunk and outside sound

The origins of the Melissa I’m drunk and outside TikTok audio, aka the song of the summer

Francesca Eke

Melissa dodged a bullet

why stove burners are round

People are only just finding out why stove burners are round and I feel so stupid now

Suchismita Ghosh

Turns out there’s a very clever reason

Legal expert explains the implications The Crash doc may have on Mackenzie Shirilla’s parole

Francesca Eke

New details revealed in the Netflix series could affect her chances

Just binge watched The Crash? Here are eight equally chilling series to watch next

Francesca Eke

Netflix is keeping us fed

Nate die Euphoria

Sam Levinson reveals shocking real reason Nate had to die so brutally in Euphoria season three

Suchismita Ghosh

He also explains how it almost happened differently

venezuela fury honeymoon

Everything Venezuela Fury and Noah Price have been up to on flashy £30k Marbella honeymoon

Francesca Eke

Venezuela’s £1.3k bikini cost more than my whole summer holiday

Fox News man mask interview

Fox News confirms whether man in the viral interview was actually wearing a ‘CIA mask’

Suchismita Ghosh

It’s so bizarre

Glasgow Uni scientists to pioneer groundbreaking 3D heart images

Deepanjana Biswas

The uni have been granted £4m to fund the project

How to survive Beach Hive: 2026 review

Sophie McAulay

A run-down of my day, plus all the tips and tricks so you can learn from my experiences

The Obsession subtle twist ending explained, and way darker alternate ending we almost got

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

You probably missed this small detail

Here’s where each Lancaster Uni college would spend their European summer

Isabella Laithwaite

European summer called, where are the Lancs Uni colleges heading?

You have to do at least 32/37 of these things before you graduate from Lancaster University

Izzie Sanders

17. Go in the cage in Gens

KCL Students’ Union vice-president returned to the UK after being detained by Israel

Isabella Zbucki

Hasnain Jafer had been missing since May 18th

‘Tight conditions’: How Netflix managed to get Mackenzie Shirilla to be in film about her crime

Hayley Soen

‘It was extraordinary’

Chilling texts between The Crash’s Mackenzie Shirilla and Dom Russo reveal ‘toxic’ dynamic

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

These messages were left out of the documentary

King’s College London student activist group criticises proposed merger with Cranfield Uni

Avery Cesaire

KCL Stands for Justice shared its thoughts in an Instagram post