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George reveals what Love Island’s Lorenzo is actually like in real life after mixed vibes

Nobody can work him out

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
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After leaving the Love Island villa due to family reasons, George has revealed what Lorenzo is like in real life, and this is the tea everyone’s been waiting for.

The mysterious 28-year-old from Hertfordshire, who’s of Italian and Turkish-Cypriot heritage, is confusing everyone. Nobody can work him out. One minute he’s dry and boring, and giving nothing away, and the next he’s cracking jokes and being absolutely hilarious.

Jasmine loves to call him “nonchalant” because he just doesn’t seem to care about anything. But what is he actually like in the villa? Well, according to George, Lorenzo is funny, chatty and has amazing banter with the boys, but for some reason, he’s a totally different person with the girlies.

“Oh my god. Lorenzo is relentless, good banter, loads of chat, easy to talk to, funny, charismatic, would drive the narrative of the conversation with the lads, big personality,” he told The Sun’s Showbiz Fix podcast. “When I first met him, I was like ‘This guy is my competition and I am miles off it. Big strong tan, Italian heritage.

Credit: ITV

“But with the girls, from speaking to some of the girls, he’s just a bit dry I think. I don’t think it’s nerves because he has no nerves with us [the boys] but you can’t look like a Greek god and just mumble into a girl. You can’t.”

His only explanation is that Lorenzo is so used to girls throwing themselves at him because of his looks that he’s never actually had to do the chat part. Makes sense tbh.

“Maybe he’s just used to relying on his unbelievable attributes the guys would die for. Or maybe he’s used to being out and girls just throwing themselves at him because he is one in a million,” he said. “He’s beautiful. A Greek god. The best-looking guy I’ve ever met.” Sounds like George wants to couple up.

For all the latest Love Island news and gossip, like The Holy Church of Love Island on Facebook.

Featured image credit: ITV

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Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
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