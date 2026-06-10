Love Island’s George reveals who he really wanted to couple up with and it’s not Robyn or Mica

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George is dropping all the tea after being forced to leave Love Island due to family reasons, and now revealed which girl he secretly wanted to couple up with, and who he actually would have chosen. Yes, they’re different. This is so juicy.

During an interview on The Sun’s Showbiz Fix podcast this week, the 28-year-old was asked what his “plan” was and if he would’ve coupled up with Mica or Robyn, the two he was getting to know. It comes after a close family member fell ill, so he decided to leave the villa after just one day.

He said he probably would have coupled up with Robyn if he had to pick because she made him feel “comfortable”, but it was actually Jasmine he was obsessed with. She didn’t like him back though. Awkward! “Neither of them are my type. Jasmine was my type to a T,” he said before revealing he and Jasmine did actually have a few conversations in there that weren’t shown.

“I spoke to her about going to the pub with my mates, I love doing that, watching football. All that sort of stuff, and she was a bit like ‘I prefer to go to really nice restaurants, really nice bars and do everything properly’ and she was like ‘I’d never offer to pay on a date and I was like that is [not for me]’.”

“I know there are loads of girls out there like that and that is fair enough, there are guys that would spend [their money] and do all that for them. I’m more of a team player sort of vibe, even early on. I’m not saying I expect them to pay, but if they offer that’s fantastic. I wouldn’t accept it, especially on date one or two, but she was just very much against all that.”

George was head over heels for Jasmine look-wise and really wanted it to work, but ultimately their personalities just didn’t match, and he sounds pretty gutted about it. “She is stunning, like beautiful. Also, amazing dress sense. Unbelievable fashion. Bit of an aura,” he added. So, he would’ve coupled up with Robyn instead, because it was the easy option.

“If I had to pick, I probably would have gone with Robin. She’s so relaxing, happy-go-lucky, Labrador vibes. She was just really easy company, and when you’re in Love Island and it’s early on, you attract to who makes you feel comfortable, and she was doing that for me, for that period of time. I definitely would’ve picked her, but I didn’t want her to think it was locked off,” he said.

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Featured image credit: ITV