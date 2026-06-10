The Tab

Love Island’s George reveals who he really wanted to couple up with and it’s not Robyn or Mica

He was head over heels for another girl

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

George is dropping all the tea after being forced to leave Love Island due to family reasons, and now revealed which girl he secretly wanted to couple up with, and who he actually would have chosen. Yes, they’re different. This is so juicy.

During an interview on The Sun’s Showbiz Fix podcast this week, the 28-year-old was asked what his “plan” was and if he would’ve coupled up with Mica or Robyn, the two he was getting to know. It comes after a close family member fell ill, so he decided to leave the villa after just one day.

He said he probably would have coupled up with Robyn if he had to pick because she made him feel “comfortable”, but it was actually Jasmine he was obsessed with. She didn’t like him back though. Awkward! “Neither of them are my type. Jasmine was my type to a T,” he said before revealing he and Jasmine did actually have a few conversations in there that weren’t shown.

“I spoke to her about going to the pub with my mates, I love doing that, watching football. All that sort of stuff, and she was a bit like ‘I prefer to go to really nice restaurants, really nice bars and do everything properly’ and she was like ‘I’d never offer to pay on a date and I was like that is [not for me]’.”

Credit: The Sun Showbiz Fix

“I know there are loads of girls out there like that and that is fair enough, there are guys that would spend [their money] and do all that for them. I’m more of a team player sort of vibe, even early on. I’m not saying I expect them to pay, but if they offer that’s fantastic. I wouldn’t accept it, especially on date one or two, but she was just very much against all that.”

George was head over heels for Jasmine look-wise and really wanted it to work, but ultimately their personalities just didn’t match, and he sounds pretty gutted about it. “She is stunning, like beautiful. Also, amazing dress sense. Unbelievable fashion. Bit of an aura,” he added. So, he would’ve coupled up with Robyn instead, because it was the easy option.

“If I had to pick, I probably would have gone with Robin. She’s so relaxing, happy-go-lucky, Labrador vibes. She was just really easy company, and when you’re in Love Island and it’s early on, you attract to who makes you feel comfortable, and she was doing that for me, for that period of time. I definitely would’ve picked her, but I didn’t want her to think it was locked off,” he said.

For all the latest Love Island news and gossip, like The Holy Church of Love Island on Facebook.

Featured image credit: ITV

More on: Love Island Reality TV TV
Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google
RECOMMENDED READ

You’ve been using AI all wrong, so here’s how to make studying a whole lot easier

It's giving less work but better grades

Adobe

Read Next

Dubai to Barbados: Here’s where every single Love Island 2026 cast member is from

George reveals the full sad reason he was forced to leave Love Island villa so suddenly

Ranking Love Island 2026 cast by how much chaos they'll cause

One week in, here’s a ranking of Love Island 2026 cast by how much chaos we think they’ll cause

Latest

Cyber criminals access Nottingham University student data

Ellamaria Viscomi

A “significant amount” of data has been accessed.

Perrie Edwards Zayn split gut punch

Perrie Edwards reveals the final gut punch that came six months after her ‘hellish’ Zayn split

Suchismita Ghosh

‘It was like the nail in the coffin’

Gracie Abrams has revealed the frustrating reason Paul Mescal almost ruined her career

Georgia French

She’s so down bad for Paul, it’s causing professional problems

Australian Bonnie Blue

I’m the Australian Bonnie Blue, and these are all the disgusting challenges I’ve already done

Hayley Soen

Yes, one included being with as many men in a day as possible

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande’s family share ‘concern’ for her health after saying she’s ‘not in a healthy place’

Kieran Galpin

‘She hasn’t given herself the opportunity to slow down and recharge’

We found old pictures of Ellie years before Love Island 2026 and she’s changed so much

Hayley Soen

I kind of love her with brown hair

Spot Manchester’s gay village in the new Channel 4 series

Alisa Pasha

Just in time for Pride Month, the series features some very recognisable LGBTQ+ venues

Royal Holloway student who won uni payout says lecturer liked harassment comments against him

Jessica Owen

A politics lecturer liked a comment calling for Brodie to ‘face justice in this life and the next’ after the university paid him compensation

I’m a 20-year-old London student – here’s how I’ve saved £29k to buy a home with my partner

Georgia French

No takeaways, no shopping sprees, no excuses

Student from Manchester put headaches down to exams before discovering brain tumour

Alisa Pasha

Her family are now trying to raise £100,000 for further treatment

Sorry, what? Scary Movie lead’s gay p*rn past has resurfaced, and the leaks are crazy

Kieran Galpin

Going from adult movie star to Versace model is WILD

Wait, is Apple releasing a pizza box? Here’s what’s going on as they show it at 2026 event

Ellissa Bain

This wasn’t on my bingo card

Why bins look a certain way

TikTok has only just learned why certain bins look this way, and it makes so much sense

Hayley Soen

Now I’ve been told it’s so obvious

purpose lines on palms

Wait, the lines on your palms aren’t random and now I feel a bit silly for not knowing

Suchismita Ghosh

They actually have a very important purpose

YouTuber Jesse Ridgway calls out family’s reaction after aborting baby with Down syndrome

Ellissa Bain

He claims ‘her family has been nowhere to be found’

What happened to gay YouTubers Johntae and Eric? They went from ‘super couple’ to life in prison

Kieran Galpin

Well, that got incredibly dark

George reveals what Love Island’s Lorenzo is actually like in real life after mixed vibes

Ellissa Bain

Nobody can work him out

Sydney Sweeney X-rated Cassie scenes Euphoria

Sydney Sweeney justifies the endless X-rated Cassie scenes in Euphoria after huge backlash

Suchismita Ghosh

‘Look, I’m playing a character’

All the disturbing details hidden in Obsession that were almost too dark to notice

Caitlyn Wright

The hidden meaning behind Bear’s name is clever

George

George’s catty response to being called a Love Island ‘jump scare’, as he opens up on sudden exit

Kieran Galpin

‘Everyone’s striving to be relevant’