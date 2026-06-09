Dubai to Barbados: Here’s where every single Love Island 2026 cast member is from
Everyone’s wondering about Jasmine’s heritage
From India to Italy, there are so many different backgrounds and ethnicities on Love Island this year, so here’s a full rundown of where every single 2026 Islander is from.
Priya
Priya is from Surrey, but her ethnicity is Punjabi, which means she has links to either Pakistan or India.
Jasmine
Jasmine was born in Dubai and raised in London, and has a mixed heritage including Indian, Danish, American and Iranian.
Lorenzo
The king of being nonchalant, Lorenzo’s hometown is in Hertfordshire, but he is of Italian and Turkish-Cypriot heritage.
Mica
Mica is from Barbados but and moved to London as a student in 2023.
Ope
He hasn’t spoken about his ethnicity, but Ope was born and raised in Lincolnshire.
Samuel
Samuel is from Dudley in the West Midlands and still lives there now.
Samraj
Samraj bonded with Priya as he is also Punjabi and was born and raised in India before moving to Birmingham in 2006.
Aidan and Kavan
Brothers Aidan and Kavan are from Kent and have lived there for their whole lives.
Yasmin
Yasmin is also from Kent, living in Broadstairs, but she spends most of her time travelling.
Robyn
DJ and quantity surveyor Robyn is from Liverpool. I think the accent gave that one away.
Sean
The only Irish guy in the villa so far, Sean, is from Galway and works as a primary school teacher there.
Lola
Lola is another cast member from Kent, born and raised in Margate. What is it with Kent this year?!
Ellie
Scottish girl Ellie lives in West Lothian, a county between Edinburgh and Glasgow.
Angelista
Angelista is a nurse from Staffordshire, but hasn’t opened up about her heritage in the villa.
Namibia
New bombshell Namibia is a customer service officer who lives in Leeds.
Victoria
Personal assistant Victoria from Kildare in Ireland, of Nigerian heritage.
For all the latest Love Island news and gossip, like The Holy Church of Love Island on Facebook.
Featured image credit: ITV