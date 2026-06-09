The Tab

Dubai to Barbados: Here’s where every single Love Island 2026 cast member is from

Everyone’s wondering about Jasmine’s heritage

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

From India to Italy, there are so many different backgrounds and ethnicities on Love Island this year, so here’s a full rundown of where every single 2026 Islander is from.

Priya

Credit: ITV

Priya is from Surrey, but her ethnicity is Punjabi, which means she has links to either Pakistan or India.

Jasmine

Credit: ITV

Jasmine was born in Dubai and raised in London, and has a mixed heritage including Indian, Danish, American and Iranian.

Lorenzo

Credit: ITV

The king of being nonchalant, Lorenzo’s hometown is in Hertfordshire, but he is of Italian and Turkish-Cypriot heritage.

Mica

Credit: ITV

Mica is from Barbados but and moved to London as a student in 2023.

Ope

Credit: ITV

He hasn’t spoken about his ethnicity, but Ope was born and raised in Lincolnshire.

Samuel

Credit: ITV

Samuel is from Dudley in the West Midlands and still lives there now.

Samraj

Credit: ITV

Samraj bonded with Priya as he is also Punjabi and was born and raised in India before moving to Birmingham in 2006.

Aidan and Kavan

Credit: ITV

Brothers Aidan and Kavan are from Kent and have lived there for their whole lives.

Yasmin

Credit: ITV

Yasmin is also from Kent, living in Broadstairs, but she spends most of her time travelling.

Robyn

Credit: ITV

DJ and quantity surveyor Robyn is from Liverpool. I think the accent gave that one away.

Sean

Credit: ITV

The only Irish guy in the villa so far, Sean, is from Galway and works as a primary school teacher there.

Lola

Credit: ITV

Lola is another cast member from Kent, born and raised in Margate. What is it with Kent this year?!

Ellie

Credit: ITV

Scottish girl Ellie lives in West Lothian, a county between Edinburgh and Glasgow.

Angelista

Credit: ITV

Angelista is a nurse from Staffordshire, but hasn’t opened up about her heritage in the villa.

Namibia

Credit: ITV

New bombshell Namibia is a customer service officer who lives in Leeds.

Victoria

Credit: ITV

Personal assistant Victoria from Kildare in Ireland, of Nigerian heritage.

For all the latest Love Island news and gossip, like The Holy Church of Love Island on Facebook.

Featured image credit: ITV

More on: Love Island Reality TV TV
Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google
RECOMMENDED READ

You’ve been using AI all wrong, so here’s how to make studying a whole lot easier

It's giving less work but better grades

Adobe

Read Next

Robyn almost rejected her spot on Love Island 2026, and the reason why is actually valid

Right, just how many of the Love Island 2026 cast members are actually from Kent?

This is why George was still on Love Island for so long, despite exit being announced last week

Latest

Dubai to Barbados: Here’s where every single Love Island 2026 cast member is from

Ellissa Bain

Everyone’s wondering about Jasmine’s heritage

Jasmine influencer career before Love Island 2026

I had no idea how big Jasmine’s influencer career was before even entering the Love Island villa

Suchismita Ghosh

She is already so successful

Rachel Nickell and son Alex Hanscombe

‘I asked her to get up’: Rachel Nickell’s son Alex first spoke of chilling ordeal nine years ago

Hayley Soen

‘We saw a stranger lurching towards us’

Office ROmance

Don’t stop watching Netflix’s Office Romance at the credits; you’ll miss the best bit

Kieran Galpin

Why is the post-credits scene better than the film??

Michael Jackson Wade Robson James Safechuck now

Where are Wade Robson and James Safechuck now as their Michael Jackson case drags on?

Suchismita Ghosh

They were expected to appear before a jury in November this year

Office Romance birthing scene filmed

Prosthetic? CGI? Actress explains exactly how graphic birthing scene in Office Romance was filmed

Suchismita Ghosh

‘I was pretty freaked out’

Alex André move Spain Rachel Nickell murder

Alex Hanscombe finally reveals why he and his dad kept moving after Rachel Nickell’s murder

Suchismita Ghosh

They moved to France and then later to Spain

Harrowing details of Robert Napper’s second victim Samantha Bisset and her young daughter

Ellissa Bain

The crime scene was so grim the photograher had to take two years off sick

George reveals the full sad reason he was forced to leave Love Island villa so suddenly

Ellissa Bain

He has now explained why he needed to be with his family

St Andrews university professor claims he was physically abused while detained by Israel

Cyrus Tahbaz

Professor Antonis Vradis claimed he endured ‘levels of hell’ after his flotilla was intercepted

21-year-old charged with human trafficking after forcing house of girls to film OnlyFans content

Kieran Galpin

Women have detailed the horrifying ordeal

University of Cumbria lecturer completes 50-mile ultra-marathon in charity fundraiser

Charlotte Hutchinson

Jason Lawlor completed the Pennine Barrier Ultra 50 marathon in 12 hours and 55 minutes

Explained: What’s going on with the annoying Nigel Farage Question Time posts plaguing Twitter

Hayley Soen

Nigel Farage has spoken out

Ranking Love Island 2026 cast by how much chaos they'll cause

One week in, here’s a ranking of Love Island 2026 cast by how much chaos we think they’ll cause

Suchismita Ghosh

The top two are giving messy

Goldsmiths VC warns university could enter cash crisis by August 2027 as staff begin strike

Cassandra Fong

The union says this is the third time in five years Goldsmiths leadership has warned of financial collapse, calling it a ‘sky is going to fall in’ narrative to justify cuts

‘True horror’: JPMorgan ‘s*x slave’ accuser makes huge new claims in update to lawsuit

Hayley Soen

‘The story the public thinks it knows is about to change dramatically’

Credit:

All the disturbing resurfaced pictures of Hudson Williams, as even more allegations come to light

Kieran Galpin

The pictures ‘do not and have never reflected’ his beliefs

Robyn almost rejected her spot on Love Island 2026, and the reason why is actually valid

Georgia French

I would definitely feel the same

Bonnie Blue shares sick logistics and graphic videos from ‘g*lden shower’ with over 100 men

Hayley Soen

I can’t believe this really happened

Glasgow subway secures £150k funding amid broader transport upgrades

Amy Maitland

These new measures are intended to ‘improve connectivity and inclusive access’ amid extended weekend hours and separate transport upgrades