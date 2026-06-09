Dubai to Barbados: Here’s where every single Love Island 2026 cast member is from

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From India to Italy, there are so many different backgrounds and ethnicities on Love Island this year, so here’s a full rundown of where every single 2026 Islander is from.

Priya

Priya is from Surrey, but her ethnicity is Punjabi, which means she has links to either Pakistan or India.

Jasmine

Jasmine was born in Dubai and raised in London, and has a mixed heritage including Indian, Danish, American and Iranian.

Lorenzo

The king of being nonchalant, Lorenzo’s hometown is in Hertfordshire, but he is of Italian and Turkish-Cypriot heritage.

Mica

Mica is from Barbados but and moved to London as a student in 2023.

Ope

He hasn’t spoken about his ethnicity, but Ope was born and raised in Lincolnshire.

Samuel

Samuel is from Dudley in the West Midlands and still lives there now.

Samraj

Samraj bonded with Priya as he is also Punjabi and was born and raised in India before moving to Birmingham in 2006.

Aidan and Kavan

Brothers Aidan and Kavan are from Kent and have lived there for their whole lives.

Yasmin

Yasmin is also from Kent, living in Broadstairs, but she spends most of her time travelling.

Robyn

DJ and quantity surveyor Robyn is from Liverpool. I think the accent gave that one away.

Sean

The only Irish guy in the villa so far, Sean, is from Galway and works as a primary school teacher there.

Lola

Lola is another cast member from Kent, born and raised in Margate. What is it with Kent this year?!

Ellie

Scottish girl Ellie lives in West Lothian, a county between Edinburgh and Glasgow.

Angelista

Angelista is a nurse from Staffordshire, but hasn’t opened up about her heritage in the villa.

Namibia

New bombshell Namibia is a customer service officer who lives in Leeds.

Victoria

Personal assistant Victoria from Kildare in Ireland, of Nigerian heritage.

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Featured image credit: ITV