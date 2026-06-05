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A deep dive into Aidan and Kavan’s life and how close the Love Island brothers really are

The producers are so messy for this

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
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Everyone got the biggest shock of their lives when Kavan walked into Love Island and revealed he’s actually Aidan’s brother, AND he was on a date with his sibling’s girl. So messy. Aidan looked buzzing to see his little bro and told everyone how close they are, so here’s a deep dive into their life.

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A post shared by Aidan Murphy (@aidan.mzz)

Love Island’s Aidan and Kavan are from Kent, and here are their jobs

Aidan is the older brother at 23, while Kavan is 21. They both grew up in Kent, where they still live, and are like the same person in two bodies. The only real difference between them is their jobs, with Aidan working as a property investor and Kavan being an electrician. There are videos of Aidan in a hard hat though, and it definitely looks like he dabbles in a bit of tradie work too.

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A post shared by Aidan Murphy (@aidan.mzz)

They’re literally joined at the hip and do EVERYTHING together

A quick look at their TikTok profiles proves they really are brothers and best mates rolled into one. The pair do absolutely everything together, and it seems like they’re part of the same friendship group as well. With only two years between them, it’s not surprising.

Videos show the pair going out to the pub together, at the cinema, playing football, at the gym, doing work, on holiday… when I say they do everything together, I actually mean EVERYTHING. These two are literally joined at the hip.

@aidanmzz

all you need is your bro #fyp

♬ originalljud – Apex (SE)

The brothers literally do joint Instagram posts together, with captions like “blood ties don’t break” and “Del Boy & Rodney”. Yeah, these two are TIGHT.

Aidan and Kavan are into the same kind of girls too

This could get messy because the Kent brothers are even looking for the same type of girl. Both of them told ITV it’s all about personality, and they just want someone they can have a good time with.

@aidanmzz

still turnt up #fyp #staymucky

♬ original sound – JÄXM

Aidan said: “Obviously, I know if I find someone physically attractive but if we’re not connecting, laughing and having a good time, it just wouldn’t work for me. I like someone who’s fun, can take a joke and doesn’t take themselves too seriously. If we’re constantly laughing and getting on, that’s what matters most.”

Kavan added: “I wouldn’t say I have a strict type, to be honest. Maybe brunettes but it’s more about personality. I like someone who’s driven, confident, and looks after themselves, whether that’s through the gym or just taking care of themselves in general.” This is going to be very, very interesting.

@aidanmzz

mucky night #fyp #staymucky

♬ original sound – TeeDee

For all the latest Love Island news and gossip, like The Holy Church of Love Island on Facebook.

Featured image credit: ITV

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Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
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