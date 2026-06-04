Love Island producer finally reveals why they don’t show Islanders eating lunch or dinner

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Love Island is back again for another series and as always, they’re not showing the Islanders eat their lunch or dinner. A producer has finally revealed why.

The guys always take the girls a coffee to the dressing room in the morning, it’s like a right of passage, and then we see them make their own breakfast at the outside kitchen – but that’s it.

Former islanders have revealed that a table is set up in the garden and caterers bring in a buffet lunch and dinner, which is always a mixture of things like meats, fish, salads and a roast dinner on a Sunday. So, they do eat. It just never gets shown.

Everyone always asks for the mealtimes to be filmed, because surely we’d get all the best gossip while they’re eating. It would be like you’re out for lunch with them, right?! Well, apparently not.

Before this year’s Love Island launch, one of the producers was chatting to Toni. He was asked why they don’t film the lunches and dinners and said it simply comes down to the chat.

“Everyone always asks for lunch to be filmed and dinner to be filmed. Is that something you guys want? Can I just say we’ve tried it and the chat is sh*t. Like, there’s no chat because you’re literally eating,” he said.

Toni then chimed in: “Well, we thought that we weren’t being filmed during lunch, and now I see clips of us sitting at the lunch table and I’m sitting like this in my chair, just not caring.”

“I think the idea of it is brilliant and I think we’ll continue to film it and if the chat is good, we’ll show it. But quite often people are just really enjoying eating, so it’s really hard. But we will try. Last series, we tried loads. But the chat,” the producer added.

So, it looks like we might actually be seeing some of the mealtimes this year for the first time ever… if the chat is good enough.

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Featured image credit: ITV