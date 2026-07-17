The Tab
Bonnie Blue baby stunts

Bonnie Blue shares the sick motivation behind getting unborn baby involved in her stunts

We’ve all been wondering why

Hayley Soen | Trends
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

Bonnie Blue has somehow managed to shock us all even more recently, completing back-to-back stunts that involved her unborn baby. And everyone has had one simple question: Why?

Earlier this year, Bonnie Blue revealed she had fallen pregnant after a “breeding mission” stunt. Since then, she has been doing plenty of vile baby related events. It started with a baby shower, that was actually a golden shower and x-rated event, filmed with loads of men.

She then hosted an event she named “milk me” with a similar aim. That included over 150 men, with the purpose of filming content for her subscribers.

Both have been met with a lot of backlash. People called the challenges a “safeguarding issue” for her unborn child, and labelled it “disgusting” that she would turn something as pure as a baby shower into an x-rated “challenge” to make money.

However now, Bonnie has revealed her true motivation behind the events she has hosted recently, and it doesn’t appear that she much cares.

@bblueiij0vq

world record after world record

♬ original sound – bonnie

“I’m the girl who breaks world records and today I’m going to be setting my own,” she said in a video. “I want to see how many men I can take whilst pregnant.”

In another she added: “There’s currently no world record for the amount of men taken whilst pregnant, but today I’m going to set one. I’m going to see how many men I can take. Women, I would say enjoy trying to beat this one, however, you’re already pretending your holes are shut.” Wow. Nice.

So, there we have it. While we sit at home and can’t possibly contemplate why Bonnie would want to do this, it’s because she sees it as an easy, open goal to break even more world records. She wants to see how many men she can sleep with while pregnant.

@schooliesgirlxox

Bonnie Blue really said milk me to her fans 😳

♬ original sound – schooliesgirlxox

And, she’s already shared that this number is extremely high. Bonnie previously revealed the sheer number of men she has slept with while pregnant, and it looks as though before this chapter is up, her only plan is to add to that number.

“I’m pregnant, and I have taken hundreds and hundreds of men whilst carrying a baby,” she said. “My baby is still healthier than you. You’re fat, you’re ugly, you’re broke, your teeth are yellow, and God knows what else is wrong with you. But me and my baby we’re healthy and rich.”

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook

More on: Bonnie Blue OnlyFans Viral
Hayley Soen | Trends
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

Read Next

Bonnie Blue reveals her due date and the gross events she still has planned before then

154 men and another baby stunt: The lowdown of what happened at Bonnie Blue’s latest event

Bonnie Blue shares raw look at aftermath and cleanup of another shameless baby themed event

Latest

All the Love Island cast members who have seriously dated a mega-famous footballer

Ellissa Bain

There are only six

Bonnie Blue baby stunts

Bonnie Blue shares the sick motivation behind getting unborn baby involved in her stunts

Hayley Soen

We’ve all been wondering why

Bonnie Blue

Dream stunt rotation: The four huge celebs Bonnie Blue wants at her next event

Kieran Galpin

Such a varied selection

‘We don’t want this’: Lorde calls out Spotify’s AI song feature for ‘limiting interpretation’

Anna Williamson

The Royals singer condemned Spotify’s About the Song feature as inaccurate and unnecessary

The ‘creative’ things Bonnie Blue did with 154 men’s ‘fluid’ at her latest baby-themed stunt

Kieran Galpin

Is anyone offering lobotomies this weekend?

Cardiff student with Palestinian flag claims she was assaulted during graduation altercation

Sienna Wilson

The student claimed she lost two acrylic nails as a result of the incident

The laws around a captain abandoning their ship explained after Costa Concordia documentary

Ellissa Bain

Schettino was sentenced for leaving

Ranked: All 24 Russell Group unis by falling popularity – Southampton dropped the most

Eloise O'Neill

Southampton saw the biggest fall in applicants of any Russell Group university in the 2025 UCAS cycle, with a 2.6 per cent decrease – while Exeter saw the biggest rise at 15.5 per cent

Heartbreaking court records reveal exactly how people died on the Costa Concordia

Ellissa Bain

One man drowned after giving his life jacket to his wife

The full story in pictures: The Siders family, their ‘disgusting’ home, and the 16 rescued kids

Kieran Galpin

They’ve changed so much in recent years

The Big Bang Theory star Jim Parsons admits at the height of fame he was actually ‘miserable’

Hayley Soen

‘I wouldn’t do that again and for any amount of money’

Influencer dies on her honeymoon after horrific crash with Olympian ‘splits bike in two’

Ellissa Bain

He has shared a statement

gymshark bratz event

‘It’s insulting’: Gymshark’s Bratz event slammed as ‘failed female empowerment’

Anna Williamson

The Gymshark x Bratz collab featured fluffy dumbbells and a makeup re-touch station

More details emerge about Rhi and Jeff’s split after MAFS, amid alleged assault incident

Hayley Soen

Police are looking at photo and video evidence

John Salangsang/Shutterstock

The messy way Ariana Grande rekindled Ricky romance whilst she was still with Ethan Slater

Kieran Galpin

‘This doesn’t appear to be a rebound’

Julia’s friend reveals what she’s *really* like outside Love Island, because she’s a mystery

Ellissa Bain

Nobody can work her out

Ellie speaks out about why she left Love Island and where she and Finley really stand now

Hayley Soen

‘Leaving was the only and the best option for me’

Ditch the bouquet: Graduation gifts they won’t have to lug around all day

Hannah Auckland

Flowers are the classic, go-to graduation gift, but they can quickly become a beautiful burden

Love Island 2026 cast who have had surgery

All the Love Island 2026 cast members who spent an absolute fortune on surgery before the show

Hayley Soen

One spent £14k, and another spent nearly a grand just on hair extensions

Dark details about Costa Concordia crash that Netflix left out of Shipwrecked: Nightmare at Sea

Kieran Galpin

The song from Titanic was playing on the speakers