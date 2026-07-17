Bonnie Blue shares the sick motivation behind getting unborn baby involved in her stunts

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Bonnie Blue has somehow managed to shock us all even more recently, completing back-to-back stunts that involved her unborn baby. And everyone has had one simple question: Why?

Earlier this year, Bonnie Blue revealed she had fallen pregnant after a “breeding mission” stunt. Since then, she has been doing plenty of vile baby related events. It started with a baby shower, that was actually a golden shower and x-rated event, filmed with loads of men.

She then hosted an event she named “milk me” with a similar aim. That included over 150 men, with the purpose of filming content for her subscribers.

Both have been met with a lot of backlash. People called the challenges a “safeguarding issue” for her unborn child, and labelled it “disgusting” that she would turn something as pure as a baby shower into an x-rated “challenge” to make money.

However now, Bonnie has revealed her true motivation behind the events she has hosted recently, and it doesn’t appear that she much cares.

“I’m the girl who breaks world records and today I’m going to be setting my own,” she said in a video. “I want to see how many men I can take whilst pregnant.”

In another she added: “There’s currently no world record for the amount of men taken whilst pregnant, but today I’m going to set one. I’m going to see how many men I can take. Women, I would say enjoy trying to beat this one, however, you’re already pretending your holes are shut.” Wow. Nice.

So, there we have it. While we sit at home and can’t possibly contemplate why Bonnie would want to do this, it’s because she sees it as an easy, open goal to break even more world records. She wants to see how many men she can sleep with while pregnant.

@schooliesgirlxox Bonnie Blue really said milk me to her fans 😳 ♬ original sound – schooliesgirlxox

And, she’s already shared that this number is extremely high. Bonnie previously revealed the sheer number of men she has slept with while pregnant, and it looks as though before this chapter is up, her only plan is to add to that number.

“I’m pregnant, and I have taken hundreds and hundreds of men whilst carrying a baby,” she said. “My baby is still healthier than you. You’re fat, you’re ugly, you’re broke, your teeth are yellow, and God knows what else is wrong with you. But me and my baby we’re healthy and rich.”

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