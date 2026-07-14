154 men and another baby stunt: The lowdown of what happened at Bonnie Blue’s latest event

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Bonnie Blue just hosted yet another viral event, sickeningly focussed around her unborn baby. Not long after her “golden baby shower” Bonnie revealed she wasn’t going to end there, and was hosting a “milk me” event – which took place last week. She held the event at the same London mansion where her infamous 1,000 men in a day stunt was filmed.

Bonnie Blue has since shared loads of details about what happened, posted loads of videos, and given the insight nobody really asked for. It would seem over 100 men turned up, and it all got very x-rated, very quickly – as you would expect.

The event itself lasted around ten hours, and 154 men attended

Bonnie opened the doors to Lord Davenport’s former residence at Portland Place in central London on July 4th. She has claimed demand for her infamous “queue” quickly exceeded what she was prepared to accommodate while pregnant.

People began arriving long before the event got underway, with queues stretching throughout the day as those hoping to take part waited their turn. She’s said some spent more than six hours outside before eventually making it inside, while many others were sent home after organisers decided enough was enough.

Bonnie claimed she deliberately limited numbers because of her pregnancy, saying she wanted to keep the day “manageable” despite the level of interest. The event lasted around ten hours from the moment doors opened until the final participant had left, with Bonnie later revealing that 154 people ultimately took part.

She said: “We started turning people away shortly after the doors had opened due to wanting to keep the number manageable whilst I’m pregnant. All 154 boys finished, no time limit, some boys came with friends, some came solo and others came in groups of 10.”

The men there sound as though they had a *wild* time

Bonnie shared what she described as one of the day’s more unusual moments, recalling one attendee whose behaviour left a lasting impression.

She said: “One guy whilst I was being taken to Paris, got onto the floor, laid on his back with his mouth open, waiting to collect another guy’s load. After this I treated him to a chair in the corner of the room and let him watch and wait for cleanup duty like a good boy.”

Bonnie also revealed one participant’s visit was over almost as soon as it had begun, joking that the encounter lasted only a matter of seconds. She said: “My quickest video was 12 seconds long, I didn’t even have a chance to get it into my mouth before he finished.”

Bonnie said despite everything, they were ‘gentle’ with her

Bonnie has said despite the nature of why the men were there, they were all “super gentle” with her bump, and kept things “respectful”. Bonnie admitted that she was left with an aching back by the end of proceedings, but her pregnancy remained at the forefront of everyone’s mind.

She crudely detailed: “I opened the doors yet again at 32 Portland Place on the 4th of July, along with my holes which have remained open to the public whilst pregnant. I took 154 loads and no my waters didn’t break, but my back nearly did.

“Some boys were lucky and only queued for an hour whilst others had a six plus hour wait for my holes, I didn’t receive any complaints and the boys were all super gentle with my bump.”

The cleanup took hours as well

Work doesn’t end when the event is over. Bonnie has shared an intensive look at the cleanup and aftermath, as well. She said the aftermath proved almost as demanding as the day, with the venue requiring an extensive clean up before everyone could finally head home.

As well as clearing the building, she claimed hundreds of used condoms had to be disposed of and *spillages *cleaned throughout the property. “The event lasted 10 hours,” she said. “This doesn’t include the cleaning up time which involved cleaning up 100s of condoms, cleaning up spilt fluids. But luckily I had a cuck cleaning up the majority of the spillages.”

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