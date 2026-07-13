Here are all the cursed videos and pics from Bonnie Blue’s baby-themed ‘milk me’ stunt

You don’t even want to know what she was doing with the ‘fluids’

4 hours ago

Bonnie Blue is not stopping anytime soon, and after getting over 100 men to pee on her during her baby shower, she returned for another baby-themed event earlier this week.

As the Americans were celebrating the birth of their country, Bonnie Blue was doing what Bonnie Blue does best: Traumatising the entire nation. This go around, it was a self-declared “milk me” event in London. Yay?

“To those who have an issue that I pleasure the barely legals, don’t worry, because those barely legals are going to become such big boys. So I’m going to let them milk me, and it is filled with so many vitamins that they’re going to be walking out of the room a guy,” she announced at the end of June.

Hundreds of men attended the event, so many that some had to be turned away. Here’s everything that’s been posted, and I’m sorry in advance.

The Bang Bus made an appearance this time

You know it’s going to be a big one when Bonnie’s clipping accounts start sharing pictures of the infamous Bang Bus.

The obligatory ‘look at all these men’ shot

After months (and months) of these events, I reckon most of us have got Bonnie Blue pegged. There are a few things she always does when unleashing her stunt content, things like the aftermath, some glamour shots, and all the men standing around her to demonstrate just how crazy it is.

Once again, they were all balaclava-clad.

Speaking of the aftermath

And here we have it, the aftermath of Bonnie’s stunt. Shockingly, this is actually rather tame in the realm of post-content chaos. We’ve seen everything before, from piles of socks to piles of condoms.

Dare I say, stun?

If you take these pictures fully out of context, there’s no denying that pregnancy suits Bonnie Blue. Unfortunately, then the truth comes rushing back in, and you feel sick to your stomach.

She actually thanked America

In this clip, taken before the stunt kicked off, Bonnie thanked America for their independence day. In return, she was going to “fill my holes” to make millions of dollars in the country’s name. Quite the patriot.

She’s revived her tired-ass lines

@mommymilkerbonnie4 Bonnie Blue really said she’s having a rich baby 🤣 ♬ original sound – mommymilkerbonnie

Most of Bonnie’s post-stunt content revolves around shock factor, but you’re already painfully aware of that. In this one, she urged people to remember that such events keep her and Baby Blue millionaires.

The strangest skincare routine on the planet

She shared her intention to use “fluids” to keep her from getting stretch marks. I refuse to explain any further.

Some BTS action

We all love watching behind-the-scenes takes on films and TV, but I’m not sure whether this has the same effect.

And the mandatory message to women

@milkiesforbonnie3 Bonnie Blue setting her own world records now 🤪 ♬ original sound – milkiesforbonnie

Ahead of her “milk me” stunt, Bonnie shared a message to women who might be watching. As usual, it was the “I’m better than you” vibes, and that’s why I’m taking your husband.

She estimated there were thousands of inches

@bonniebluemilkies7 Bonnie Blue still letting people crack whilst pregnant ♬ original sound – bonniebluemilkies

“I think these guys are going to rearrange my insides for sure,” she said with a straight face.

I just can’t with this one

Setting the TikTok to I’ve Been Waiting For You from Mamma Mia really hammers home how horrifying this is.

Caution on Twitter, people, things are much worse on there.

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Featured image credit: Bonnie Blue