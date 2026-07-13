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Lola and Fitzy reveal who else would’ve been their top choice to couple up with on Love Island

Umm, I thought they only had eyes for each other

Esther Knowles | Entertainment
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Lola Deal and Sean Fitzgerald have *finally* departed the Love Island 2026 villa and, honestly, I think it was about time. 

The OG couple went exclusive within days of joining the show, breaking Love Island records and making everyone a little bit suspicious of their motives. 

For a while, Lola and Fitzy were a bit too perfect to be interesting, and it kind of felt like we’d be stuck with them until the end. But things got heated when Lola decided to blame Julia, a Casa girl, for showing interest in her man. 

Lola and Fitzy kissing on Love Island

via ITV

Anyone (and by that, I mean almost everyone) on Julia’s side of the feud would have been thrilled with the outcome of Sunday night’s public vote. Julia and Lorenzo were voted favourite couple, tasked with deciding which of the three pairs with the fewest votes would be dumped from the island.

It did take a bit of the satisfaction out of it that Lola and Fitzy actually volunteered to go home  (though a few people have suggested that Fitzy would have chosen to stay if it was up to him). 

After preaching so much about how they found what they wanted and only had eyes for each other, I was pretty shocked that, speaking on Love Island: Aftersun, they actually revealed who else in the villa would have been their top choice to couple up with.

Who would Lola and Fitzy have coupled up with on Love Island if they couldn’t pick each other?

Yasmin at Love Island move night

via ITV

When asked by Maya Jama on Love Island: Aftersun who they would’ve coupled up with if not with each other, I thought Lola and Fitzy were going to give a “no comment” response. But they did actually respond, so here’s what they said. 

After Lola (quite seriously) joked that Fitzy could answer first, he admitted he would have coupled up with Yasmin “because of how nice she is.” 

Thank god he didn’t say Julia, or I reckon things would have kicked off. 

Lola then revealed there were “a couple” of boys she would have chosen. 

She explained: “Sam was my little bestie in there from the start and he was the sweetest boy, so obviously a lot of love for Sam.”

Out of the boys in the villa currently, Lola said: “For the longest time, I would say Samraj. He’s such a gent.”

For all the latest Love Island news and gossip, like The Holy Church of Love Island on Facebook.

Featured image via ITV

More on: Love Island Reality TV TV
Esther Knowles | Entertainment
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