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University of Glasgow issues email encouraging students to receive their MenB vaccine

All three university campuses in Glasgow will offer the vaccine

Sophie McAulay | News
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Following the outbreak of meningitis in England last academic year, students in Glasgow have been advised to receive the Meningococcal B (MenB) vaccine this summer.

Last week, the University of Glasgow sent an email to students with information on where and when to receive the MenB vaccine.

The email explained that, from 13th July until 7th September, a number of locations will be offering the vaccine to those eligible, including on all three university campuses in the city. The University of Glasgow’s Fraser Building will be operating as a vaccine clinic on its third floor, from 8.45am-7.15pm on Wednesdays and Thursdays.

The university warned students that, while the disease is rare, it is dangerous and can be life-threatening. Meningococcal bacteria can cause meningitis and sepsis, so taking steps to protect vulnerable people is definitely worthwhile.

via Unsplash

The outbreak earlier this year occurred at the University of Kent, which explains the focus on vaccinating students.

The vaccine is being offered ahead of the new academic year, which will see an increase in large group socialising during events such as Freshers’ Week, as well as people moving into shared accommodation, meaning a higher risk of infection.

Eligible people include those born between March 2008 and February 2009, those in s6 during the 2025-2026 academic year, those under the age of 25 and starting their first undergraduate course during the upcoming academic year, and those under the age of 25 starting their first college course in the upcoming academic year living in shared accommodation.

The vaccine is offered in two doses, and vaccine clinics are accepting drop-ins. For more information on the vaccine, visit the NHS inform website.

Featured image via Unsplash

Sophie McAulay | News
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

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