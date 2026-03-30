Unvaccinated Cardiff Uni student speaks on catching Meningitis B and losing limbs last year

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After becoming infected with Meningitis B in January 2025, Lily McGarry, 24, lost all four limbs. Despite her previous anger, she has said she is not “resentful” in spite of discovering she was not vaccinated against the virus.

A medical student from Jersey, after suffering two cardiac arrests and a three-month coma, Lily said she feels lucky to be alive.

The quick thinking from Lily’s housemates is thought to have saved her life, taking the third-year Cardiff University student to A&E due to her condition’s fast decline.

Lily told ITV News: “Things deteriorated very quickly. I was out in a nightclub with friends on Friday night, we went for a run on Sunday, and on Monday I started feeling a bit rough, but I thought maybe I’d just had too busy a weekend and was coming down with the flu.

“I was still able to walk into A&E with help, and then, within hours, I was unconscious. It is really scary to think what could have happened had my housemates not come to check on me.

“That’s why I really want to encourage people to look out for each other.”

Lily is a quadruple amputee after several surgeries, after comprehensive and continual treatment in order to aid her to live as independently as possible.

She said: “It’s been difficult, it’s been a long process to come to terms with things. I didn’t feel like I was at risk, I was otherwise fit and healthy.”

The Meningitis B vaccine has only been in distribution for babies since May 2015, years too late for young adults such as Lily.

Nonetheless, she understands the complex reasons why the government failed to initiate a nationwide Meningitis B vaccination programme to help protect young adults.

Lily explained: “It’s hard to say what the right thing to do for my age group is, but awareness of the symptoms is key because the earlier you catch it, the better your outcomes are likely to be.

“I was annoyed when I found out that I was unvaccinated against Meningitis B. I felt like my age group had been ignored but the more research I’ve done, the studies do show that antibodies seem to wane after one or two years post vaccination, so I can try to see why there is an argument that it’s not cost-effective.

“It works on such an individual basis, it’s hard to predict how much immune memory it will generate from one person to the next, so introducing a campaign to vaccinate everyone – it’s not like a one-size-fits-all.”

Still, if the vaccine is offered to you, Lily urges you to take it.

She said: “I feel quite frustrated when people think there are perhaps hidden agendas or that the Government are being too pushy when it comes to vaccination, because in my eyes, that’s only for our safety.

“It’s important that those who can get vaccinated do, so they create herd immunity and protect those who can’t for various issues like having a chronic illness.”

Speaking about the recent meningitis outbreak in Kent that has resulted in the death of two people, Lily said: “I guess I was just unlucky, but relative to the two students in Kent who have sadly died, I am lucky to still be here.”

Reflecting on January of last year during her studies at Cardiff University, she explained: “I’ve thought, ‘What if I didn’t go out on that Friday night? Maybe I picked it up from someone who was dancing around me.’

“But then I think, I was doing what a normal 23-year-old student would be doing and unfortunately, it’s likely to be my genetics that have made me susceptible to the bacteria and that’s life. I’m ok and I am getting better, I don’t feel resentful.”

Lily has since welcomed a role as ambassador for the Sepsis Research charity, fighting to increase awareness around early warning signs.

She has a 12-week-old golden retriever to help with her recovery.

“It’s something I’ve wanted for 24 years. I’ve always loved dogs and it’s just really healing. Especially now it’s spring, it’s a good excuse to get outside. I definitely get the affection from her. Her recall’s not great; she’ll come back if there’s not something more exciting to look at or sniff.

“It’s quite surreal how much things have changed. 2025 just feels like a missed year for me. It’s strange having so much free time. I’m trying to do things like learn Spanish and make art with my granny, enjoy having time to do things I haven’t done before.”

You can learn more about the symptoms of meningitis here.

You can learn more about the symptoms of sepsis here, or check your systems using the UK Sepsis Trust’s Sepsis Assessment Tool here.

You can learn more about Lily’s journey by watching “Lily McGarry: Life after sepsis as a quadruple amputee,” available on ITVX.

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Featured images via ITVX