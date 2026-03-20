‘Symptoms feel like a hangover’: Cardiff University issues advice on meningitis outbreak

‘If you’re worries, don’t try to sleep it off, contact your GP or call NHS 911’

7 hours ago

Cardiff University, alongside other Welsh universities, has issued advice to students following a fatal meningitis outbreak in the UK.

The advice comes after cases have been confirmed at Kent and Canterbury Christchurch University, as well as schools in the Kent area.

The UK Health Security Agency has confirmed two students have died following an outbreak linked to a nightclub, prompting Health officials in Wales to issue advice to GP’s about preventative antibiotics.

In an email to students, Cardiff University said: “If you’re worried, don’t try to sleep it off, contact your GP or call NHS 911.”

The university also reminded students of the symptoms of meningitis, urging them to be aware of headaches, fevers, vomiting, a stuff neck, and drowsiness.

Symptoms can also include a dislike of bright lights, and a rash which doesn’t disappear when pressed with a glass.

The recent outbreak is believed to have spread at the Club Chemistry nightclub in Canterbury. A 21-year-old Kent Uni student, and 18-year-old sixth form student have died, with the number of cases rising to 27.

Public Health Wales has issued a recent update: “We have sent out information and resources on meningitis awareness to all post-11 schools and universities in light of this outbreak.

“PHW issues a briefing note to GP’s on the situation including advice on giving preventative antibiotics.”

Cardiff University told students that “early symptoms can feel like a hangover”, urging them not to try to sleep it off, but instead seek medical attention.

Speaking about the fatal outbreak in Kent, Cardiff University spokesperson said: “It’s such tragic news and our immediate thoughts and sympathies are with their family and friends.

“Welsh universities are guided by Public Health Wales (PHW). They would take the lead and advise on any action required on vaccines and antibiotics should that become necessary.

“We would work with them and whatever action is required. Whilst not wanting to cause any unnecessary alarm or concern the tragic events service as an important reminder to stay vigilant and familiar with the signs and symptoms of meningitis.

“Like other Welsh universities we have shared messaging with students designed to raise awareness of the symptoms and appropriate action to take. We continue to closely monitor the situation and be guided by PHW.”

A Swansea University spokesperson added: “We are deeply saddened by the recent news of two deaths in the Canterbury area linked to meningitis. We understand that this news may be upsetting for many in our community.

“Cases of this kind are extremely rare, and there is currently no evidence to suggest any increased risk to those at Swansea University. However, it is always important to be aware of the signs and symptoms of meningococcal disease so you can look after yourself and those around you.”

Swansea University emphasised that if any student is affected by the disease, they should follow the guidance issued by Public Health Wales, and that they will offer appropriate advice.

Anyone who is concerned should contact their GP or call NHS 111 for advice about you or your friend’s health.

Anyone who suspects they have meningitis can call NHS Direct Wales on 0845 46 47 or Meningitis Now on 0808 80 10 388.

If you have been affected by the content of this article, you can access Cardiff University’s support team here.

Alternatively, you can contact the Samaritans at any time by calling 116 123, or contact Shout, a 24/7 text messaging service, by texting the word “Shout” to 85258.

Featured image via SWNS