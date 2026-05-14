Three The Boys main actors aren’t happy about season five’s story, as creator defends choices

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Several cast members of The Boys have shared their support for criticism of the show’s story as season five draws close to its end.

The Boys season five just released its penultimate episode, and viewers are getting concerned. With just one episode left in the series, there’s quite a lot to tie up in a neat little bow.

Now, several cast members have shared their grievances about the plot and pace of this season. First, Karl Urban, who plays Billy Butcher, liked an Instagram Reel questioning pointless deaths in season five.

The Boys S5 vs GOT S8 finale battle of ass pic.twitter.com/fdFEw7B0ZT — 🤦🏾‍♀️ (@chibusworld) May 13, 2026

“The Boys season five is fumbling so f*cking bad. Don’t get me wrong, the latest episode was very entertaining, it’s just that it doesn’t make any f*cking sense,” content creator @euro.pilled said.

“First and foremost, the thing that pissed me off the most about this episode is that they would, for the second time, kill off Black Noir for no reason whatsoever.”

He continued: “They did this to him already. He got some character development, and after he did, they just murked him. The Deep, a very pathetic superhero, is just going to murk him with a knife, even though the dude took a mini gun full on from Butcher. Doesn’t make any sense.”

one episode of the show left and they were fighting SHELINE and DOGKNOTT pic.twitter.com/6G5csksiB8 — kk𓍼ོ♱⃓ ༘. THE BOYS S5 SPOILERS (@claudvneuman) May 13, 2026

Then, Laz Alonso who plays Soldier Boy, liked and reshared another Reel highlighting the lack of Mother’s Milk – and in his place, too much Soldier Boy.

“I wish they would give some of the time that they’re giving to Soldier Boy to MM (that I agree with),” OurCrazyStupidPodcast said. “I really wish that this could feel like a little bit more of a continuous arc because it’s feeling kind of startling. Considering that last season, he is the person who saw A-Train and was like We can get him, I can appeal to his humanity.”

Now, even the famously apolitical and impartial Antony Starr has liked and commented posts criticising the series.

One Instagram post he liked said: “Pov: You’re watching your favourite show get ruined.”

Another post said: “How it feels watching The Boys season five episode seven while nothig important is happening and there’s one episode left until the finale.”

Despite the criticism, showrunner Eric Kripke stands by his vision for the series finale.

“I’m getting a lot of online dissatisfaction, to put it politely. And I’m like, ‘What are you expecting? Are you expecting a huge battle scene every episode?'” he told TV Guide.

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Featured image via Instagram