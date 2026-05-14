MAFS’ Danny Hewitt apologises for ‘repulsive’ unseen comments about female co-stars

4 hours ago

It’s no secret that Danny Hewitt hates to be the bad guy. No wonder he couldn’t face showing up to the MAFS Australia reunion commitment ceremony, as unseen footage of him slating his then-wife Bec made him look pretty terrible.

During the commitment ceremony, Bec was shown a video of Danny speaking to the MAFS Australia producers before final vows. When asked what life would be like without his wife, Danny admitted: “The future without Bec would be bright. Do you know what I mean?”

Things got cringy when Danny claimed “there’s gonna be women queuing up” for him after the show. Erm, sure Danny.

He said: “I won’t be able to walk down the street, they’ll be throwing their pantyhoses at me. Either way it’s going to be alright.”

Bec was in tears from watching this but, turns out, Danny said even more outrageous things in unseen clips that weren’t aired until the spin-off show, MAFS: After the Dinner Party.

The comments, which included calling a co-star a “skank,” were so bad that even Danny was forced to describe his own behaviour as “repulsive.”

Danny slated ex-wife Bec and called Steph a ‘skank’

In unseen clips aired on MAFS: After the Dinner Party, Danny criticised the show’s producers for not “bringing him better women,” telling them they were “sh*t at their jobs.”

Danny implied his wife Bec “wasn’t good enough for him,” arguing he could “roll up to Coles right now, aisle four, and there’s a bird in there — she’ll be better than Bec.”

Even a complete stranger in a supermarket, Danny said, couldn’t possibly be “worse” than his wife. Ouch.

Danny put these comments down to having a “dry sense of humour” but, honestly, I don’t know how he thought he was being funny.

As if insulting Bec wasn’t bad enough, he even went as far as to call Steph “f*****g little skank” after she revealed the pair had been texting after the show.

Danny apologised for his behaviour, admitting he left his family ‘disgusted’

Posting on Instagram, Danny issued an apology for his comment, telling his followers: “I’m sure most of you hate me, I don’t blame you, I hate myself so join the club.”

Speaking about his “horrendous behaviour,” Danny said: “I’m so ashamed of myself. Obviously I wanted to apologise to Steph for the way I spoke about her – and Bec, of course. I’m so sorry to both you girls.

“I do have a very dry sense of humour and sometimes it can come across wrong, especially on TV, especially to people who don’t know me.”

Danny admitted even his family are “disgusted” with him and that his mum exclaimed “that’s not how I raised you” when hearing how he spoke to Steph.

Addressing MAFS viewers, Danny proposed: “If you see me in the street, throw some tomatoes at me, some eggs at me, whatever.”

If he’s ever in London, I’d be tempted to take him up on his offer.

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Featured image via E4