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Here’s what Rachel is doing now after leaving MAFS Australia with her head held high

She doesn’t need someone who will only make her a priority ‘next winter’

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
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The biggest shock of MAFS Australia this week has been how awfully Steven treated Rachel after the experiment ended, but she deserves someone way better than him anyway. Here’s a look at what the bride is doing now, six months after the show finished filming.

Rachel is one of the most-followed people after MAFS Australia

Sitting only slightly behind Gia, Stella and Alissa on 120k followers, Rachel is the fourth most-followed person from MAFS Australia this year, showing how much everyone fell in love with her.

That means she’s got a great social media career ahead of her, and it looks like Rachel has left her job in recruitment behind. She’s already been doing loads of events and brand deals, and was invited to an early screening of The Devil Wears Prada 2. Good for her!

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Rachel Gilmore (@rachlea_x)

She’s still great friends with Stella and Alissa, and having lots of girl time

Rachel, Stella and Alissa formed a great friendship in the experiment and have stayed besties after the show. Rachel got matching tattoos with Stella as an iconic clap back at explosive bride Brook, and recently went on a trip to Thailand with Alissa.

“Went from filming to flight mode with my gal. Here’s a slice of Thailand chaos…unhinged belly laughs, a few questionable life choices, and iconic duo behaviour that probably shouldn’t be left unsupervised. Mission complete,” she wrote alongside a video of their trip.

The MAFS queen is prioritising herself right now

It doesn’t look like dating is on Rachel’s horizon right now. Instead, she’s focusing on herself, with loads of self-care, including a fresh haircut and brows. She’s also gone back to the gym.

“Getting back to the things that bring you joy can sometimes feel harder than you expect. I had so much anxiety and nervousness about getting back into the gym that I almost convinced myself not to go. But this morning I reminded myself that it’s okay to start again. It’s okay if you’ve fallen out of routine. It’s okay if your confidence isn’t where it used to be. The important thing is to just start,” she said.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Rachel Gilmore (@rachlea_x)

And Rachel and Steven are friends again!

And if you needed any more proof that Rachel has a heart of gold, she has literally forgiven Steven for not making time for her after the final vows and saying she’ll be a priority “next winter”. During the commitment ceremony, Rachel shockingly revealed: “His work is busy all throughout the year and Winter is his free time, so that’s when he can give the relationship more.”

But despite that, Steven revealed that they are friends again and were speaking to each other and meeting up while the show has been airing. What a queen she is!

For all the latest MAFS news, scandals, gossip and updates – like The Holy Church of MAFS on Facebook

Featured image credit: Channel Nine

More on: MAFS Reality TV TV
Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
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