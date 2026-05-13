Steven reveals where he and Rachel stand now, six months after MAFS Australia was filmed

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It’s been a rocky end of MAFS Australia for Steven and Rachel, who committed to each other at the final vows but broke up just days later in a shock nobody expected. Well, not so soon anyway. Steven has revealed where they stand now, six months after filming ended.

At the final vows, Rachel told Steven: “Even with all the fears that whisper in the background, I want this. I want you.” He adorably added: “I choose you, and I’m diving in, head first, fearless.” But they then turned up to the reunion dinner party, which was filmed on November 19th and 20th 2025, revealing they had broken up just a few days after filming the final vows.

Rachel said it was Steven who caused the breakup, after he made “every excuse” not to visit her in Melbourne. Things then took a turn at the reunion dinner party when they sat down and backtracked. Steven put his wedding ring back on and they acted like they were going to get back together after all… so what the hell is going on?!

Well, in a TikTok video filmed by Chattr at the MAFS after party in April, after the show finished airing in Australia, Steven revealed they are well and truly broken up for good. He said they are still great friends and spoke every day while the show was airing.

“Currently me and Rachel are broken up unfortunately, but we are good friends. We’re cordial. Everything is good. We still talk almost every day and we’re working with each other to get through this and get to the end and watching is back has been an experience. It has been emotional. I do have that ‘What if’ sometimes but no, Rachel did say to me on Stan that it’s all over,” Steven said.

They are both still single though, so never say never, I guess?

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Featured image credit: Channel Nine