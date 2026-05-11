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Oh no! Rachel and Steven broke up just days after MAFS Australia 2026 final vows and it’s messy

He said some pretty horrible things to her

Hayley Soen | Entertainment
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The experiment is all over. Can you believe it? The MAFS Australia 2026 couples are saying their final vows, and now we’re getting to find out whether they want to give things a go in the outside world. One of the couples who made it right to the end of MAFS Australia this year was Rachel and Steven.

At the start of the experiment, things looked really shaky for them. They struggled with intimacy, and it looked like a wall they would never break down. But, they turned everything around. Rachel and Steven ended up being a love story of the show, and said yes at final vows.

“Even with all the fears that whisper in the background, I want this. I want you,” Rachel told her groom. Steven added: “I choose you, and I’m diving in, head first, fearless.” So, you might be shocked to hear it all went downhill pretty quick.

Rachel and Steven during MAFS Australia 2026 final vows

via E4

Sorry! Rachel and Steven are no longer together after MAFS Australia 2026

Despite saying yes at the MAFS Australia 2026 final vows, Rachel and Steven are no longer still together. Shockingly for them, it was actually a pretty messy split.

Rachel has said Steven dumped her just days after the final vows were filmed, and just before a reunion episode was filmed. “Heartbreak is the worst. It sucks. It’s like a physical illness,” she told New Idea.

She explained that after they committed to trying to make their relationship work in the real world, Steven started to make “every excuse” not to visit her in Melbourne. “I was willing to put in the effort, but ultimately it happened exactly the way I was concerned it was going to happen,” Rachel said.

“Steven went back to life in Sydney. He was busy with work, and I became a burden. I was the burden, and I had to be dropped.”

She then claimed things went a bit sour between them. Rachel added: “He said some outrageous things to me, such as how coming to visit me was a hassle. There was always something that would come up, another priority, something more important than me and our relationship.

“He’d say, ‘I don’t even know if we’re going to work in the future.’ That was probably the most hurtful thing to say to me.”

Rachel said Steven began to ask her if they were going to work in the future just one week after final vows, and said he didn’t think he could “give you what you need”.

She said: “We circled in this conversation until I went, ‘so I guess we’re done then?’ And he looks at me, and I said, ‘Well, you’ve dumped me about 15 times now’.”

Oh no!

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More on: Dating MAFS Reality TV
Hayley Soen | Entertainment
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