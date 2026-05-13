Nominations for The Lancaster Tab’s BNOC Competition 2026 are now OPEN

If you fancy a seat on the throne or a (metaphorical) crown on your head, you’re gonna want to give this a read…

3 hours ago

The sun is shining, nights are lighter, pints are being drank by the canal – and most importantly BNOC season is BACK!

No I am not speaking in code, if you are unsure as to what that is – I feel sorry for you.

BNOC stands for Big Name On Campus, and is voted on by Lancaster students themselves. Think of it like a prom king or queen with less ceremony – but you do get the superior feeling of being appreciated and seen (at least on campus).

It doesn’t necessarily give you any privileges such as a Sugar queue jump, but it will give you an opportunity for bragging rights.

Any Lancaster University student can be nominated – your mates, your enemies, your flatmates or even yourself. As long as they are a Lancaster student, they can be nominated! Nominees then battle it out through a series of voting that takes place over the coming weeks, its like Lancaster’s X-Factor only with less singing, unless you’re known for that on Gens Karaoke night.

BNOC season is great, and gets EVERYONE talking – it’s a way to make your campus celeb feel SEEN, and also make you feel validated in even having a campus celebrity in the first place.

Being BNOC nominated is a big deal, it’s a great qualification to put on your CV. It can make you feel as famous as Cheryl Cole when she couldn’t nip the garage for a pint of milk.

All nominations will be checked verified with nominees through Instagram, the nominations will close on Thursday 21st May at 11:59pm.

Get your nominations in – and may the odds be EVER in your favour…

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