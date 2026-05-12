Here are the seven most embarrassing things every Lancaster Uni student has experienced

2 hours ago

Lancaster University has created so many amazing memories but has also caused tragic moments of embarrassment.

Whether you have come back from a night out or are having a leisurely walk around campus, as a Lancaster student, you have a guaranteed vulnerability to endure or even witness an embarrassing event.

No matter whether you’re are a fresher or doing postgrad, it is inevitable that you have become a victim to at least one or all of these embarrassing moments.

1. Late to lectures

Having a Thursday 9am is guaranteed lateness. Walking into the lecture, to an audience of students staring right at you. Having to quickly scan the room so you can find an aisle seat or immediately sprinting to the back.

We believe that a special reward should go to those brave soldiers who are late to a lecture in George Fox. Best believe you will never be affected by stage fright or large crowds again.

You can tell yourself this is the last time, but you know it never is.

2. Volume On

We have all heard unusual sounds in lectures or in the library coming from people’s devices. Whether its music, notifications or the outcome of a doomscroll.

All heads whip to look at you, then it’s a test of your reflexes and skill to turn the volume down.

Arguably, it can be deemed as irresponsible of you for not checking by taking your headphones or air pods out a million times just to make sure.

Now the type of music you blast can amplify this embarrassing moment. For example: blasting emo music on C Floor. You might as well say roses are white.

Although some of you definitely leave your snapchat notifications out loud on purpose so show how popular you are. Either way it’s embarrassing!

3. Card failed

Tapping your card too early on the bus. You can see the pain on the bus driver’s face and their soul leaving their face.

Then you have to awkwardly wait for them to redo it, and give them an apologetic look in hopes of making up for your impatience.

This hits hard for all freshers who have never used the bus before coming to Lancaster University.

It could be worse. Your card could decline. Then it’s the walk of shame off the bus. Waving goodbye to the bus or friends on it.

4. Stairs, stairs, stairs

Just like Hogwarts, there is an endless amount of stairs across campus.

Theses have led to many fatalities of tripping, missing a step or even face-planting the floor.

Additionally, running out of breath after trekking up to C Floor in the library can also feel embarrassing, especially when you are trying to calm your panting in such a silent space.

Even attempting to do two steps at a time and having to revert back to one at a time, can feel like a sting. Both physically and emotionally.

5. Free but actually not

Trying to find a space in the library during peak times, is like exploring a labyrinth… never ending.

Eventually, you think you have found a free spot and start walking over. Until you realise that there is in fact someone’s stuff there and you have to do an awkward walk away.

Then, you continue your laps of the library floor with people staring by the fact you’re no longer a stranger to them. So you move on to the next floor and the whole process repeats.

6. Please leave

Somehow all the library’s group study spaces are constantly booked up, meaning that the time you have is precious.

It is definitely an awkward moment when you have to ask people to leave, even when you gave them the benefit of five minutes to realise the time.

Then the moment gets worse when you have to watch them pack their stuff before you can enter.

It’s a sore spot to ever relive.

7. The one and only… in a seminar

Being the only one in a seminar is a cruel experience, as you are being punished by the actions of others when you have decided to be good.

The awkward conversations is definitely a mode of torture, it feels like another exam.

You are vulnerable to this occurrence is during exam season as the revision is worth it, but a dangerous game of risking being the only attendee.

The ultimate question is do you have faith in your fellow students, or will they betray you?

If you have never been in this position, you are lucky. If you have, we are so sorry for that traumatic experience.

Either way, you will definitely be putting more effort into checking that at least one other person is there, so you can suffer together.

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