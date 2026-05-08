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Listen up, live music lovers: Morecambe Music Festival 2026 lineup and venues announced

The organisers have confirmed the date and lineup for the event, as well as the 40 hosting venues across Morecambe

Charlotte Hutchinson | News
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The organisers of Morecambe Music Festival have announced the return of the event for 2026, which will be held from Thursday 9th July to Sunday 12th July.

The festival, which proclaims it has gone “from strength to strength” in recent years, boasts various local musical acts and performances to highlight regional talent. It also attracts in surplus of 20,000 live music fanatics yearly to the local area to boost tourism numbers during the summer months.

With an assortment of 40 venues announced to be taking part in this festival, it will undoubtedly become a summer highlight for Morecambe Bay, where the event is “one of the most popular of its time”.

Last month, artists taking part in the event were announced, including a variety of local artists such as Molly Warburton, The Howling Clowns and Ashleigh Wood. The genres of acts spans from rock and guitar music, to tribute singers and bands, to classic dance and club classics.

Morecambe Music Festival, in its current standing, was founded in 2017 by Stuart Michaels, a local singer and promoter of the event. The festival has a history of being the host of numerous types of events over the last 120 years, originally starting out as a music competition in the early 1900s.

This year, the list of venues includes reoccurring hosting spots such as The Pier, Smoky O’Conners, Rita’s Café and The Bath Hotel, whilst also introducing new venues to the event like Duffy’s Irish Bar, Pestle & Mortar (previously known as Embargo) and The Salty Bean café.

On Facebook last month, Morecambe Music Festival announced: “We are BACK and we are BIGGER than ever!

“Please welcome all of our amazing 40 venues to the official line up! These are the places that will bring the festival spirit to life once again this summer, alongside you the people!

“You bring yourself, we’ll bring the music”

Further information, including a full list of venues and the complete lineup of acts, can be found on the Morecambe Music Festival website and via @morecambemusicfestival on Instagram and Facebook

For more of the latest news, guides, gossip, and memes, follow The Lancaster Tab on InstagramTikTok, and Facebook.

Featured image via Morecambe Music Festival and Facebook

Charlotte Hutchinson | News
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