The Tab

Lancaster University Leipzig releases statement after two killed in attack near campus

A car was driven into a crowd of people on Monday evening

Erin Malik | News
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

Lancaster University and Lancaster University Leipzig have released statements following an attack in Leipzig city centre on Monday evening (4th May 2026).

Two people were killed and around 22 people were injured on Monday 4th May after a car was driven into a crowd of people in Leipzig, Germany, around 5.35pm. A spokesperson explained that “a person drove a vehicle across Augustusplatz into Graimmaische Street, continuing on past the market,” which is just outside the university campus.

Lancaster University Leipzig is one of four overseas Lancaster University campuses and the only other campus in Europe, with others situated in China, Ghana, and Malaysia.

In its statement, Lancaster University said: “[We] extend our concern and continuing support to our students, staff, and the wider Leipzig community at this time.”

Lancaster University Leipzig said its “immediate priority is the wellbeing and support of our students and staff locally.”

A suspected perpetrator has been arrested but, according to the BBC, German authorities are “not yet clear about a motive.”

via Wikimedia Commons

The full statement from Lancaster University read: “The Lancaster University community is deeply saddened by the tragic incident that occurred in Leipzig city centre on 4th May 2026. Our thoughts are with the victims, their families, and all those affected.

“Leipzig is an important part of our network of international campuses, and the immediate priority of Lancaster University Leipzig is the wellbeing and support of our students and staff locally.

“The University and our Council extend our concern and continuing support to our students, staff, and the wider Leipzig community at this difficult time.”

The full statement from Lancaster University Leipzig read: “Lancaster University Leipzig is deeply saddened by the tragic incident that occurred in Leipzig city centre on 4th May 2026. Our thoughts are with the victims, their families, and all those affected. Our immediate priority is the wellbeing and support of our students and staff locally.

“The University and Lancaster University’s Council extend their concern and continuing support to our students, staff, and the wider Leipzig community at this difficult time.”

If you have been affected by the contents of this article, you can contact the University of Lancashire’s 24 hour mental health and wellbeing support helpline on +44 (0)800 0318 227, or accessLancaster University’s support services here

Alternatively, you can contact the Samaritans at any time by calling 116 123, or contact Shout, a 24/7 text messaging service, by texting the word “Shout” to 85258.

Featured image via Wikimedia Commons

Erin Malik | News
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

Read Next

Celebrations in Morecambe announced for Eric Morecambe’s 100th birthday in May

Lancaster University wins Roses 2026, beating York for the fifth consecutive year

Lancaster-Scarborough steam train trip to pull Harry Potter coaches

Latest
Hantavirus

I’m confined on the hantavirus ship where three people died; here’s what it’s like onboard

Kieran Galpin

‘All we want right now is to feel safe’

Why MAFS Australia’s Scott refused to meet his backup bride, and it’s a kick in the teeth

Ellissa Bain

I feel bad for him

MAFS Australia couple Jack and Tori

MAFS Australia villain Jack moves on with new girlfriend, as ex Tori comments on their posts

Hayley Soen

Jack and Tori previously admitted they were never in love

We found Gia’s cocky MAFS Australia backup groom on Instagram, so it’s time to meet James

Ellissa Bain

He still has pics of his ex on there

Hudson

Heated Rivalry lads had WILD night out after the Met Gala, and Hudson went home without clothes

Kieran Galpin

The details are soooo juicy

There’s a deep meaning behind Jules’ NSFW painting in Euphoria, and it changes *that* scene

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

No wonder she reacted like that

Lancaster University Leipzig releases statement after two killed in attack near campus

Erin Malik

A car was driven into a crowd of people on Monday evening

York SU joins national ‘Pay the Placement’ campaign calling for student nurses to be paid

Shannon Downing

Student nurses complete over 2,300 hours of unpaid placement during their degree

Applications for The Tab’s Summer Internship programme 2026 are now open

Francesca Eke

Applications close May 18th

Nottingham Trent study suggests dog owners are missing these signs their pet is in pain

Eloise O'Neill

Here are the clues you never knew you had to look out for

JPMorgan employees speak on Lorna Hajdini’s s*x slave’ relationship as new allegations filed

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

They shared what he was ‘really like’ to work with

Warwick University graduate set to make £10 million by 2028 with hair oils business

Sofia Drake-Perelló

Lucie MacLeod faced six rejections on Dragon’s Den

Should I Marry A Murderer?: Cyclist’s family got ‘six-figure payout’ after heinous killing

Ellissa Bain

‘Compensation does not, in any way, heal the pain’

Evil reason Sandy didn’t call police when he hit cyclist, after Should I Marry a Murderer?

Ellissa Bain

The documentary missed this bit out

Tony Parsons’ family had tragic reaction after Should I Marry A Murderer’s Sandy was jailed

Kieran Galpin

‘He loved nothing more than spending time with his grandchildren’

Tories Can’t Dance: Meet the non-profit group bringing Liverpool students gigs on a budget

Michaela Roper

‘It’s nice to be able to create a space where we can bring like minded people together’

An update on Caroline Muirhead and Sandy McKellar, after Should I Marry A Murderer on Netflix

Hayley Soen

She’s spoken out

Everything we know about cyclist Tony Parsons, as Should I Marry A Murderer? misses details

Ellissa Bain

He had a really wholesome life

York Dungeon investigates ‘poltergeist’ after tumblers fall from shelves

Shannon Downing

Paranormal investigators were called in after unexplained incidents in the gift shop

Things that feel oddly productive to Glasgow students but are absolutely not

Sophie Graham

I like to think it’s the thought that counts