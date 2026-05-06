Lancaster University Leipzig releases statement after two killed in attack near campus

A car was driven into a crowd of people on Monday evening

1 hour ago

Lancaster University and Lancaster University Leipzig have released statements following an attack in Leipzig city centre on Monday evening (4th May 2026).

Two people were killed and around 22 people were injured on Monday 4th May after a car was driven into a crowd of people in Leipzig, Germany, around 5.35pm. A spokesperson explained that “a person drove a vehicle across Augustusplatz into Graimmaische Street, continuing on past the market,” which is just outside the university campus.

Lancaster University Leipzig is one of four overseas Lancaster University campuses and the only other campus in Europe, with others situated in China, Ghana, and Malaysia.

In its statement, Lancaster University said: “[We] extend our concern and continuing support to our students, staff, and the wider Leipzig community at this time.”

Lancaster University Leipzig said its “immediate priority is the wellbeing and support of our students and staff locally.”

A suspected perpetrator has been arrested but, according to the BBC, German authorities are “not yet clear about a motive.”

The full statement from Lancaster University read: “The Lancaster University community is deeply saddened by the tragic incident that occurred in Leipzig city centre on 4th May 2026. Our thoughts are with the victims, their families, and all those affected.

“Leipzig is an important part of our network of international campuses, and the immediate priority of Lancaster University Leipzig is the wellbeing and support of our students and staff locally.

“The University and our Council extend our concern and continuing support to our students, staff, and the wider Leipzig community at this difficult time.”

The full statement from Lancaster University Leipzig read: “Lancaster University Leipzig is deeply saddened by the tragic incident that occurred in Leipzig city centre on 4th May 2026. Our thoughts are with the victims, their families, and all those affected. Our immediate priority is the wellbeing and support of our students and staff locally.

“The University and Lancaster University’s Council extend their concern and continuing support to our students, staff, and the wider Leipzig community at this difficult time.”

If you have been affected by the contents of this article, you can contact the University of Lancashire’s 24 hour mental health and wellbeing support helpline on +44 (0)800 0318 227, or accessLancaster University’s support services here.

Alternatively, you can contact the Samaritans at any time by calling 116 123, or contact Shout, a 24/7 text messaging service, by texting the word “Shout” to 85258.

Featured image via Wikimedia Commons