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A Newcastle student’s guide to North East beaches

The heatwave calls for a freezing cold dip in the North Sea

Charlotte Walsh | Guides
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People love to pretend the UK doesn’t have good beaches, but the North East coastline is genuinely elite – even if the North Sea feels like a punishment.

Within an hour or two of Newcastle you’ve got hidden coves, massive stretches of sand, sea glass hunting, coastal walks, and enough main character sunset spots to fill your camera roll for the entire summer. So whether you want a chaotic beach day with your friends, a peaceful solo walk, or somewhere to romanticise your life after a bad week, here’s your complete guide to North East beaches.

Tynemouth Longsands: The reliable classic

This is basically Newcastle’s default summer setting. The second the sun appears, half the city gets on the Metro and heads straight there. It’s  chaotic and guaranteed to contain at least one group playing music too loudly – but that’s part of the charm.

There’s surfing, cafés, fish and chips, and enough space that even on the hottest days it never feels completely unbearable. It’s also one of the easiest beach day options because you can get there directly on the Metro, which automatically makes it elite in student terms.

Whitley Bay: The comeback story

For years people unfairly acted like Whitley Bay was past its prime, but it’s actually lovely now. The promenade is perfect for walks, Spanish City makes everything look weirdly cinematic, and the beach itself is far less hectic than Longsands. It’s also ideal if you want a beach day without fully committing to outdoorsy behaviour.

King Edward’s Bay: Pretty but slightly stressful

King Edward’s Bay is genuinely stunning. Hidden beneath the cliffs near Tynemouth Priory, it feels like the kind of beach someone would gatekeep online. The problem is everyone already knows about it.

It’s tiny, the tide comes in aggressively fast, and getting a good spot on a hot day can feel like competitive sport but visually, it might be one ofA complete guide to North East beaches the best beaches in the North East. This is where you go when you want your beach day to look aesthetic on Instagram.

Seaton Sluice: Hidden gem

If Tynemouth is the extrovert of North East beaches, Seaton Sluice is the introvert. It’s quieter, rockier, and feels much more peaceful than the bigger beaches nearby.

There are coastal walks, little hidden spots, and enough space to sit dramatically looking at the sea pretending your life is a coming-of-age film. It’s also perfect if you want a beach trip without hundreds of people blasting house music near by.

Seaham Beach: Full of personality

Seaham Beach has a completely different vibe to Northumberland beaches, but in the best way. It’s famous for sea glass hunting, so don’t be surprised if you suddenly become emotionally attached to tiny bits of coloured glass you found on the floor.

The coastline feels slightly rougher and less polished, but this character is exactly why people love it. Also, sunsets here are unreal – it is a personal favourite.

Lickety Split is the go to spot for ice cream with endless flavours, crazy toppings and 1950s decor.

Druridge Bay: For when you need to disappear for a bit

Druridge Bay feels endless. Unlike the busier beaches closer to Newcastle, this is where you go when you genuinely want peace and quiet. Huge sand dunes, barely any crowds, and enough open space to completely reset your brain after exam season. It’s the kind of beach that makes you suddenly understand why people enjoy nature.

Bamburgh Beach: Main character

And finally, the crown jewel: Bamburgh Beach. The massive castle backdrop makes the entire place feel cinematic, even when you’re being aggressively humbled by the wind. Yes, it’s further away than the others, but it’s worth every second of the drive.

The beach itself is huge, the views are unreal, and somehow everything feels quieter there. If you only do one North East beach trip this summer, make it Bamburgh.

What to bring

  • A hoodie – this is still the North East
  • SPF because British sunburn is deceptive, don’t be fooled by the UV
  • Snacks, unless you want to spend £14 on chips…
  • A portable speaker (controversial I know)
  • Shoes you don’t mind filling with sand for the forseeable

The sea is freezing no matter how confident you feel, the wind will humble you almost immediately, and sand somehow ends up everywhere for at least three days afterwards. Despite this, you’ll say you’re going for two hours and suddenly it’s sunset, you’ve spent £20 on snacks, and you’re debating missing the Metro home just to stay a bit longer because it really is that good.

Charlotte Walsh | Guides
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