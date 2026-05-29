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Another day, another brainrot post on Twitter. This week, people are only just finding out what makes those tiny holes in the front of a t-shirt and again, I had no idea.

New posts take over the social media platform every day asking a random question, and everyone suddenly realises they have no idea what the answer is.

Some that have gone viral recently are why is there a gap in some toilet seats, turns out, it’s pretty gross, and why do garden pergolas have gaps in them. Nobody wants a stripy tan?

This week’s one has a photo of a t-shirt with loads of tiny holes in the bottom of it and says: “Do all of my friend’s shirts have these holes on the front? Does anyone know why? What’s the reason???”

Do all of my friend's shirts have these holes on the front, Does anyone know why? What's the reason??? pic.twitter.com/zpTw0U3rfM — AYOKA (@AYOKA1996) May 26, 2026

The post has had almost a million views, so it’s clearly an issue a lot of people have. So, um, what is that little cluster of holes and how do they get there?

Well, holes form in that exact area due to friction, from things like jean buttons, kitchen counters, desks, or sinks rubbing against it. That’s the part of the t-shirt that rubs against hard surfaces, so holes form in the fabric.

They can also be caused by seat belts, cross-body bags, or even lanyards. But the most common thing that causes those tiny holes is metal belt buckles.

If you think about it, everything you wear or touch always seems to rub against that one exact part of the shirt, at the bottom in the middle, while other parts, like the sleeves and top, stay perfect.

T-shirts are made of thousands of tiny individual fibres, which are twisted to make yarn. These are slowly broken down over time by abrasion with other objects and surfaces and form holes. So, now you know!

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Featured image credit: Twitter