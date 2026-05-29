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What happened to trainer Huang Mao? Resurfaced viral clips see cheating man falling off building

Videos show him falling 10 stories after losing his grip

Kieran Galpin | Trends
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There’s currently a viral video on Twitter that appears to show a fitness coach named Huang Mao falling off a building after being caught red-handed in an affair.

The ripped man, supposedly identified as a fitness coach in China called Huang Mao, was shown hanging off a building after his lover’s husband returned home early from work. Though he managed to dangle for some time, in another viral clip, he ultimately lost his grip and fell 10 stories to his death. Screams can be heard as the man hits the floor, but for obvious reasons, that part of the clip has not been included in this article.

One viral post, which has been viewed 3.9 million times, claimed: “Trending Video: A Chinese gym coach Huang Mao, who was having an affair with a client was stranded after her husband returned home earlier than expected. He tried escaping through the window, but lost his grip and fell 10 floors to his death.”

Did fitness coach Huang Mao really fall off a building?

There are currently dozens of posts with millions of views claiming that Huang Mao fell off a building after being caught with one of his clients. Reports suggest the clips first went viral on Weibo, China’s version of WhatsApp, and Douyin, its version of TikTok, before making its way to Western social media platforms.

But as it turns out, the original clip is actually from 2023, with Grok explaining that: “The video shows a man in Chengdu who died by suicide in 2023 by climbing out a window due to depression, and is not an incident of a fitness coach caught cheating; the man in the photo does not match the video.”

According to the Chinese outlet NetEase, the video generated a lot of confusion at the time, with conflicting reports offering up different explanations for the viral video.

Twitter

Credit: Twitter

As someone else confirmed in the Twitter comments: “No, it’s not true. This is a viral hoax/misinfo spreading today. The video is from **April 2023** in Chengdu. It shows a man (nicknamed ‘Huang Mao’/yellow hair) who climbed onto a window ledge and fell. Reports at the time linked it to depression/mental health issues or scaring his girlfriend *not* a gym coach caught cheating. The ‘Huang Mao fitness coach affair’ story is completely fabricated and attached to the old clip for clicks. No credible news confirms it.”

A reverse image search of the man turned up very few answers, but the name Huang Mao literally translates to yellow hair, which is how the depressed man from 2023 was initially reported as. It’s not his real name.

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Featured image credit: Twitter

More on: Influencers Social Media Viral
Kieran Galpin | Trends
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