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Wait, did Gymskin really just stream with Madonna or is it fake?! This is a fever dream

Everyone thinks it’s AI

Ellissa Bain | Trends
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Videos of Gymskin streaming with Madonna are everywhere this morning, but are they actually real? Everyone thinks it’s AI, so here’s what’s really going on.

The influencer from Essex went viral earlier this year after he danced along to Madonna’s Into the Groove during a live Kick stream. He was walking around the streets at night and heard the song playing, so he turned to his brother and said: “Follow that tune.”

In the now-famous clip, he lead him closer to the music as he danced, a strange shoulder shuffle that has become Gymskin’s iconic move. Now, the 1985 Madonna track has practically become his theme tune.

I’ve always wondered if Madonna knew about the viral trend, and it turns out, she does! The videos of Gymskin streaming with Madonna are 100 per cent real. This is wild.

It’s not clear how it came about. Whether Madonna casually invited him to her house or Gymskin’s team endlessly hounded the pop singer, we don’t know, but either way, they streamed together on Thursday at what appears to be her London home.

Clips from the Kick stream have been shared on TikTok, which show Gymskin walking up to Madonna’s house. “What is going on here?” he says as he walks in to find the singer sitting behind a desk in a blue Chelsea football shirt. As you do.

@shinobi___1

#gymskin #streamer #madonna #fyp

♬ original sound – RUDE_BOY1

He shakes her hand and says, “How are you?” as a new unreleased track called I Feel So Free plays in the background. She then starts doing his iconic shoulder dance, and he joins in. Is this a fever dream?

It gets stranger and stranger as Madonna climbs up on the desk and asks Gymskin to come and dance with her. “I’m coming up then,” he says, but he accidentally pulls out the music cord as he climbs up.

In another clip, they play Into the Groove and start doing the shoulder drop once again, and Madonna looks like she’s having a great time.

@makecxgreatagain

#gymskin

♬ original sound – AuraPlanet

The whole thing is totally bonkers, and I can’t believe it actually happened, but watch Madonna make an epic comeback after this. She knows what she’s doing.

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Featured image credit: TikTok

More on: Gymskin Influencer Viral
Ellissa Bain | Trends
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google
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