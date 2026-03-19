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He’s everywhere right now, so here’s a deep dive into who TikTok’s Gymskin actually is

Follow that tune!

Ellissa Bain | Trends
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You literally can’t open TikTok right now without seeing Gymskin’s face or hearing “follow that tune,” but who actually is he? Here’s everything you need to know.

The British influencer has been around for years now, but he’s suddenly gone mega viral after a video of him dancing to Madonna’s Into The Groove went viral. Now, he’s everywhere!

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by ✨GYMSKIN✨ (@gymskin)

Right, here’s Gymskin’s real name and age

Everyone calls him Gymskin or just Gym for short, but his real name is actually Jack. For some reason, he never tells anyone his age and refuses to clarify when anyone asks him how old he is. But he appears to have been born in 2003, making him 22 years old.

This is where he’s from, and how he actually got famous

Jack is from Essex and started off as a fitness influencer, hence the name Gymskin, known for his gym and looksmaxxing content. However, he blew up when he started streaming videos on the platform Kick.

Basically, he just films himself walking around towns near where he lives, like Basildon and Romford, with his pals saying stupid things. Sometimes, he plays pranks on people or does challenges with the public, but most of the time he’s just saying chaotic and unfiltered nonsense.

The streams then get clipped and shared all over TikTok, where he has 1.2 million followers, and Instagram, where he has over 700k followers.

Gymskin has also weirdly become known for his coffee reviews, where he reveals if the barista has “burnt the bean,” and people love his viral catchphrases. Oh, and he always uses the same viral TikTok filter that distorts his face and has randomly released some rap tracks on Spotify.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by ✨GYMSKIN✨ (@gymskin)

Sorry to burst the bubble, but he’s got some problematic friends

One TikTok video actually called him the “modern-day Princess Diana” and he’s become everyone’s favourite influencer right now, but let’s not forget Gymskin does hang out with some *very* problematic people.

He’s always filming content with Harrison Sullivan AKA HSTikkyTokky, who is part of the manosphere and said some vile things in Louis Theroux’s new Netflix documentary. So, just be careful who you glorify on social media.

@clippersmotive

Gymskin and HS are my last two brain cells 😂 #gymskin #hstikkytokky

♬ memories – leadwave

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Featured image credit: Gymskin/Instagram  

More on: Influencer TikTok Viral
Ellissa Bain | Trends
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google
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