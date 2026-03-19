This TikToker’s response to Justin Waller’s vile women dig in manosphere doc is EVERYTHING

4 hours ago

American influencer Justin Waller appalled everyone with a horrid comment he made about women in Louis Theroux’s new manosphere documentary, and this TikToker’s response is so good.

The new Netflix documentary Inside The Manosphere explores the extreme online content creators who are redefining modern masculinity and influencing young men with their controversial ideas and attitudes.

Justin Waller is one of the main influencers in the documentary, and he claimed that women haven’t invented anything in a shockingly misogynistic comment.

While standing on the balcony of his Miami apartment, he looked around at all the surrounding buildings and said: “Men invent, build, and maintain society. That’s a fact. Can you name anything a woman has invented or built that we see in plain sight?”

Justin Waller tells Louis Theroux that men built and engineered every building in plain sight of them. Louis asks if we definitely know that, Justin says it is a FACT. In the US, women make up about 23% of architects. pic.twitter.com/O952s1xBsh — Gadget (@Gadget440) March 13, 2026

People are calling out the disgustingly inaccurate and sexist comment, and one TikToker has clapped back by writing an incredible song listing so many useful things women have actually invented.

In the video that’s had almost 700k views, comedian and musician Abi Carter-Simpson clipped Justin Waller’s comment before singing about the women who created things like the windscreen wiper and life raft.

“Mary Anderson invented the wipers on your car, without them I bet your flash ride wouldn’t get very far,” she sings. “Anna Connolly invented the modern fire escape, saving lives from burning buildings, mate, why so much hate?

“Talking of saving lives, let’s go to Maria Beasley, she made the invention of the life raft look pretty darn easy. Letitia Gear’s responsible for the medical syringe.”

She then says, directly aimed at Waller: “Why does strong women make you angry, make you stressed and make you cringe?”

Carter-Simpson goes on to sing about the women who invented algorithms and communications before ranting about Waller being alone in his manosphere.

“Oh and babies, we invented them too. You were literally invented and made inside a women,” she concludes. You can watch the full amazing song here.

People are absolutely obsessed with her response, with one person commenting: “I’ve never liked a TikTok so fast in my life. This song is brilliant.”

“Slammed the follow button so fast that I have whiplash in my thumb. What an incredible song,” someone else agreed. Someone give Abi a record deal immediately!

For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.

Featured image credit: Netflix