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myron gaines louis theroux manosphere net worth

He didn’t brag about it to Louis Theroux, so here’s the manosphere streamer Myron’s net worth

Myron had a very high-paying job before his podcast

Claudia Cox | Entertainment
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In the new Netflix documentary Louis Theroux: Inside the Manosphere, several influencers brag about being rich and having luxurious lifestyles. We didn’t hear as much about how wealthy the streamer Myron Gaines is (or isn’t). So. here’s what Myron has said about his net worth beyond Louis Theroux’s manosphere documentary.

Myron Gaines (real name Amrou Fudl) did used to have a high-paying job. For approximately six years, he worked as a tactical unit agent for the United States Department of Homeland Security. He quit in 2020 to work on the Fresh and Fit podcast full time.

In an interview on the Ahmad Mahmood Show in 2023, Myron claimed he was paid between between $100,000 and $130,000 each year. It is feasible for very experienced Department of Homeland Security agents to make this much money (especially if they work overtime on Sundays and holidays). Apparently, he sunk his money into real estate and bought several houses.

louis theroux fresh and fit

Louis Theroux on a Fresh and Fit show
(Image via Netflix)

Although the Fresh and Fit podcast is available to watch on YouTube, Myron and his co-presenter do not make money from this in the way that other streamers do. YouTube demonetised the account in August 2023, because of “repeated violations” of its policies, including the community guidelines. This means that Myron does not make money from the adverts on YouTube videos. (Although, the Fresh and Fit podcast is shared on other platforms.)

On the Fresh and Fit podcast, Myron claimed his properties are worth $11 million altogether (I haven’t knocked on each door and checked). He says he bought real estate with mortgages and loans. He put his total net worth at between $2 and $3 million on the Ahmad Mahmood Show in 2023.

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Featured images via Netflix.

More on: Influencers Louis Theroux Netflix
Claudia Cox | Entertainment
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