York SU approves Restore Britain Society despite student protests

The students’ union said it was legally required to treat the group the same as any other political society

4 hours ago

York Students’ Union has confirmed it will ratify a Restore Britain Society at the University of York following what it described as “extensive consideration and consultation with lawyers”.

The proposed society was first submitted to York SU’s Societies Committee in March before being referred to the union’s Board of Trustees for a final decision.

The decision comes after weeks of debate on campus, including student protests opposing the society’s approval and concerns over what its presence could mean for minority students.

In a statement released to students, York SU said the society would be approved subject to conditions designed to ensure compliance with the union’s policies and code of conduct.

Why has York SU approved the society?

York SU said the decision was due to its legal obligations around freedom of speech and political neutrality.

According to the union, refusing to ratify a society “purely because of its lawful views” could expose the SU to legal challenges.

The statement said: “We are legally required to consider all society applications on the same basis, regardless of their politics.”

The SU also references obligations linked to the university’s free speech duties, Charity Commission guidance and advice from the Office for Students.

Restore Britain was officially registered with the Electoral Commission in March 2026 and currently holds one parliamentary seat.

York SU said this meant it had to be treated in the same way as other party political societies already operating on campus.

The union stressed that ratifying the society “is not an endorsement” of the group or its views.

Previous protests against the society

The decision follows protests outside the York SU building earlier this year, where around 70 students from both the University of York and York St John University gathered to oppose the society’s ratification.

The protest was organised by the York Student Action Network, which argued that approving the society could “pave the way for more and more extreme rhetoric on our campus”.

Counter-protesters from Restore Britain groups and the university’s Reform Society also attended.

The Restore Britain Society previously described itself as a group “for students who value Britain’s history, traditions and constitutional heritage”.

Restore Britain, led by Rupert Lowe, has publicly promoted policies including stricter immigration controls and repealing the Gender Recognition Act.

‘We take these concerns seriously’

In its message to students, York SU acknowledged that some members of the university community feel uncomfortable about the society becoming part of campus life.

The union said: “Some students have shared that the creation of this group as part of our campus community raises concerns about the culture on campus, and leaves them feeling unsafe.”

It added that these concerns were being taken seriously and highlighted existing welfare and reporting systems available to students, including the university’s Report + Support tool and Dignity Contacts.

The society’s approval is also conditional on members completing mandatory training and complying with union policies relating to equality, diversity and inclusion.

The union reassured students that behaviour amounting to harassment, hate speech or unlawful conduct would still be dealt with under the York SU Member Code of Conduct and could potentially become a police matter.

The statement said the additional conditions placed on the society were introduced in response to concerns raised by students.

York SU concluded its statement by defending the decision as part of its responsibility to represent all students, regardless of political views.

The statement said: “York SU exists to represent every student at York, whatever their views or background. That sometimes means making decisions that are difficult.”

University says debates reflect wider political tensions

University of York also responded to the decision, saying recent debates surrounding the society reflect wider political tensions beyond campus.

In a statement, the university said: “The heated debates we have seen at York in recent weeks mirror the outside world – politics doesn’t happen in a vacuum.”

The university said discussions around the proposed society were reflected across lectures, seminar rooms, accommodation and social spaces both on and off campus.

It acknowledged that some of the issues connected to the debate may cause “fear of harassment” or conflict with the values held by students and staff.

The statement continued: “Our role is to facilitate lawful free speech, in a safe environment. To do so is demanding and challenging, but it’s a legal and a democratic commitment we take very seriously.”

The university also stressed that freedom of speech has legal limits and said it “will not tolerate any hate speech or harassment.”

It added: “Not everyone will agree with the decision to ratify, but supporting the right for our students to join together in societies, to protest peacefully, and to promote lawful, differing views is a fundamental part of a functioning democracy.”

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