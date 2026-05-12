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Wait, David tried to win Alissa back after major ‘regret’ at MAFS Australia final vows?!

‘He’s been trying to make amends ever since’

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
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Everyone was so happy when David finally stood up to Alissa at the MAFS Australia final vows and walked out before she could read her letter in the biggest mic drop moment ever, but apparently, he regretted the whole thing and tried to win her back.

A source told New Idea that the MAFS groom felt he “got caught up in the moment” and not sticking around for her to read her final vows “never sat right” with him.

“There was a lot of pressure around that finale, and looking back, he doesn’t think it reflected how he truly felt,” the insider said. “He regrets how harsh it all was. It didn’t sit right with him, and he’s been trying to make amends ever since.”

David reached out to Alissa but she didn’t respond. So apparently, David asked Bec to set up a dinner with Alissa for him, where he wanted to chat to her and try and get back on the right track.

Credit: Channel Nine

“David asked Bec to set up a meeting in Sydney with Alissa after the final vows. He tried to win her back, but it didn’t go well,” the source said. She did agree to meet him, but shot him down when he spoke about trying to make things work again. “He wanted a clean slate,” the source added. “No pressure, no production. Just the two of them figuring it out properly.”

David wanting Alissa back is the last thing anyone expected after he ended his final vows speech in the most brutal way. “Throughout all of this I’ve been patient and done a lot of the listening,” he said. “But I’m done listening. So today, I’m not walking away because I’ve stopped loving you, I’m walking away because loving you shouldn’t mean losing myself.”

As the groom walked out, Alissa asked, “You’re not going to listen to my vows?”  and he didn’t even turn around, so she said: “I’ll take that as a no.”

For all the latest MAFS news, scandals, gossip and updates – like The Holy Church of MAFS on Facebook

Featured image credit: Channel Nine

More on: MAFS Reality TV TV
Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
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