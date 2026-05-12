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This brutal thing Danny said to Bec days before MAFS Australia final vows changes everything

I can’t believe he said that

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
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Bec was totally blindsided when Danny dumped her at the MAFS Australia final vows, and everyone’s wondering how she couldn’t see that he didn’t like her back. The bride has revealed something Danny said to her just days before they got to the altar for the second time around, which changes everything.

In an interview with Chattr, Bec explained that Danny told her he was “falling in love” with her and they were “100 per cent” leaving together. So, that’s why she was so taken aback when he ended things.

“I took him out for his birthday [a few days before Final Vows], and we had a great time, and he said to me, ‘We’re 100% leaving together. I’m falling in love with you’,” she recalled. “‘I’m saving those three words to say to you at Final Vows’, was his exact words of what he said to me.”

Credit: Channel Nine

When they were apart for a few days before the final vows, Bec said he was literally sending her love songs, so she “truly believed” that they were leaving together.

“It absolutely broke my heart. It shocked me, but it also made me realise that he had kept me in the experiment for three and a half months because he didn’t want to be with me. He wanted fame,” Bec continued, remembering the brutal moment he dumped her at the final vows.

Bec totally fell for someone who didn’t love her back. But now, looking back, she thinks he completely used her for airtime. “It was strategic for him to tell me that he was falling in love with me off camera, that we were leaving together, that we were the strongest couple. He would say that to me every single day,” she said.

Credit: Channel Nine

“It was strategic, because he’s telling me what I want to hear to keep me sweet, but then behind my back, he’s telling the camera something completely different. When the cameras were down, he was very much telling me exactly what I wanted to hear. ‘We’re the strongest couple. I can’t wait to move to Adelaide’.

“But then I’m watching it back, and I’m going, well, hang on a second, you’re purposely saying things that you know are going to rile me up, because then that gives you an excuse to say our fight styles don’t match. But why did you tell me you were falling in love with me five days before Final Vows, only to dump me five days later?”

For all the latest MAFS news, scandals, gossip and updates – like The Holy Church of MAFS on Facebook

Featured image credit: Channel Nine

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Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
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