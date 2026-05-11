Bec has a new boyfriend after MAFS Australia 2026, and he’s a fit male escort?!

2 hours ago

After maybe one of the most up and down relationships in MAFS Australia history, 2026 bride Bec Zacharia has a new boyfriend. Her life is all change!

Bec and Danny have truly taken us on a ride. From him maybe or maybe not telling Gia she was more his type, to Bec dropping the L-bomb and them saying their relationship is better than ever. I’ve truly never known where I stand with these two.

They made it all the way to final vows, somehow, where it all came crashing down. As we’ve seen a lot during the experiment, Bec was all in, but Danny was not. He ended up effectively saying they are too toxic together to make it work, and she was left in tears.

“Bec, I believe you are my soulmate as a friend, but I’ve come to realise there’s doubt in my mind if you are my soulmate as a lover,” Danny said. After all the drama, Bec broke down and said: “Get me out of here, now.”

But, I don’t think she’s all that heartbroken now, as she’s well and truly moved on.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FLEX (@flex_the_series)

After MAFS Australia 2026, Bec is now dating a tatted up male escort

Bec is now dating British reality TV star and male escort, Marcus Rich. According to Daily Mail Australia, the now couple met while both attending Daily Mail’s MAFS reunion party in Sydney, on April 12th.

Marcus is a former solider, who was nearly killed in an attack, before he relocated to Bondi. He’s been in Flex: The Series, which is a “micro-reality” series, posted online, following eight young “strivers” in Bondi navigating fitness culture, entrepreneurship, and relationships.

He’s also a male escort, widely reported to be one of the most successful in Australia, raking in thousands per week. It’s been reported he charges $1,000 an hour, and can earn up to $42,000 in a single month.

Speaking to the MAFS Funny podcast, Bec said she’s going “head first” into her relationship with Marcus, and admitted she may have “learned nothing from Danny” as she “may be being used”. Erm, girl?

She added: “Him being a s*x worker, for me, it’s not a factor. That’s a job. I don’t look at the job, I look at the person… that relationship would be monogamous because I would compartmentalise the act of going to work and doing that as a job, and then coming home.”

I can’t wait to see where all this goes!

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