The Tab
Bec has new boyfriend after MAFS Australia 2026

Bec has a new boyfriend after MAFS Australia 2026, and he’s a fit male escort?!

He charges $1k an hour

Hayley Soen | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

After maybe one of the most up and down relationships in MAFS Australia history, 2026 bride Bec Zacharia has a new boyfriend. Her life is all change!

Bec and Danny have truly taken us on a ride. From him maybe or maybe not telling Gia she was more his type, to Bec dropping the L-bomb and them saying their relationship is better than ever. I’ve truly never known where I stand with these two.

They made it all the way to final vows, somehow, where it all came crashing down. As we’ve seen a lot during the experiment, Bec was all in, but Danny was not. He ended up effectively saying they are too toxic together to make it work, and she was left in tears.

“Bec, I believe you are my soulmate as a friend, but I’ve come to realise there’s doubt in my mind if you are my soulmate as a lover,” Danny said. After all the drama, Bec broke down and said: “Get me out of here, now.”

But, I don’t think she’s all that heartbroken now, as she’s well and truly moved on.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by FLEX (@flex_the_series)

After MAFS Australia 2026, Bec is now dating a tatted up male escort

Bec is now dating British reality TV star and male escort, Marcus Rich. According to Daily Mail Australia, the now couple met while both attending Daily Mail’s MAFS reunion party in Sydney, on April 12th.

Marcus is a former solider, who was nearly killed in an attack, before he relocated to Bondi. He’s been in Flex: The Series, which is a “micro-reality” series, posted online, following eight young “strivers” in Bondi navigating fitness culture, entrepreneurship, and relationships.

He’s also a male escort, widely reported to be one of the most successful in Australia, raking in thousands per week. It’s been reported he charges $1,000 an hour, and can earn up to $42,000 in a single month.

Speaking to the MAFS Funny podcast, Bec said she’s going “head first” into her relationship with Marcus, and admitted she may have “learned nothing from Danny” as she “may be being used”. Erm, girl?

She added: “Him being a s*x worker, for me, it’s not a factor. That’s a job. I don’t look at the job, I look at the person… that relationship would be monogamous because I would compartmentalise the act of going to work and doing that as a job, and then coming home.”

I can’t wait to see where all this goes!

For all the latest MAFS news, scandals, gossip and updates – like The Holy Church of MAFS on Facebook

More on: Dating MAFS Reality TV
Hayley Soen | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google
RECOMMENDED READ

You’ve been using AI all wrong, so here’s how to make studying a whole lot easier

It's giving less work but better grades

Adobe

Read Next

They’re both loved up, so meet Gia and Scott’s new partners after MAFS Australia

It’s all changing, so here’s the schedule for the MAFS Australia 2026 final episodes this week

Gia had even more horrid things to say about Scott after MAFS ended and it’s so sad

Latest

Worst Ex Ever: Varya Malina shares shocking update on 90 Day Fiancé partner Geoffrey Paschel

Hayley Soen

‘Every day I am scared for his life’

All the Cardiff University buildings used as filming locations in ITV drama ‘Believe Me’

Harry Youlten

Camera crews in your study space?

Bec has new boyfriend after MAFS Australia 2026

Bec has a new boyfriend after MAFS Australia 2026, and he’s a fit male escort?!

Hayley Soen

He charges $1k an hour

Oh no! Rachel and Steven broke up just days after MAFS Australia 2026 final vows and it’s messy

Hayley Soen

He said some pretty horrible things to her

Guys, I just found out you can change the Spotify app to light mode and here’s how to do it

Ellissa Bain

It’s so pretty

Exam season is here! Here are the best seats to get in Cardiff University libraries

Rosie Connold

Because we know what exam season can get like

‘I didn’t know what to say’: Trisha Paytas says Cassie n-word comment in Euphoria was improv

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

She shared all the behind the scenes details

Benedict Cumberbatch gets into ‘peak British’ street row with fellow cyclist in London

Sara Maruboyina

One X user called it the ‘BBC drama that accidentally spilled onto the streets’

Review: Berlin Berlin

Agathe Bernard-Bacot

Putting on a French play from Scratch in an English-speaking university: An impossible challenge?

Cassie from Euphoria’s latest NSFW OnlyFans f*tish scenes slammed as ‘humiliation ritual’

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

This is all a bit much

Right-wing activist visiting Bristol Uni ‘attacked with curry’

Emily Robson

‘Young Bob’ – a 17-year-old Christian activist – spoke to students about topics such as abortion outside Senate House

‘I was hung out to dry’: Caroline Muirhead angrily calls out police for betraying her trust

Ellissa Bain

‘I trusted the system would stand by me and keep me safe’

Downs ‘van dwellers’ evicted as court order issued

Ellen Paterson

People living in their vehicles set to be removed from ‘Britain’s van dweller capital’

St Andrews student ‘warned not to offend again’ after assaulting police officer and student

Cyrus Tahbaz

Third-year student, Edward Bulmer, punched the officer three times

Love Island’s Meg and Dejon’s messy beef in full, as he ‘responds’ to Meg’s shady screenshots

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

I can barely keep up

After Should I Marry A Murderer, a cycle has been set up to raise money in Tony Parsons’ name

Hayley Soen

Cyclists are setting off from Tony’s home and travelling 300 miles

the devil wears prada 2 celebrity cameos

You definitely missed half these insanely rogue celebrity cameos in The Devil Wears Prada 2

Francesca Eke

Forget Donatella Versace, they even snuck in a famous golfer and New York Knicks player

The lore behind Ariana Grande’s back tattoo is crazy, so here’s what it actually means

Ellissa Bain

Yes, it’s real

Here’s what really happens to Rue after that dramatic Euphoria episode five cliffhanger

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It’s not looking good

They’re both loved up, so meet Gia and Scott’s new partners after MAFS Australia

Ellissa Bain

Gia’s new man dated one of Scott’s exes