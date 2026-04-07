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Leaked! All the MAFS Australia 2026 couples who make it to final vows and what they say

For anyone who can’t wait to find out

Hayley Soen | Entertainment
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For us watching in the UK, the MAFS Australia 2026 final vows might seem like a long way away. And they are. But over in Australia, where the show is airing first, the most dramatic part of the show is happening right now.

The couples have had the full experience of the experiment, and are finally sharing whether or not they think their relationships could work in the real world. It’s always explosive.

Here’s a rundown of the MAFS Australia 2026 couples who make it to final vows, and what ends up going down. We’ve got good drama coming!

Stella and Filip

MAFS Australia 2026 couples who make it to final vows

via E4

Even in the few weeks we’ve had in the UK, we can tell that 32-year-old bride Stella and 37-year-old groom Filip are one of the only stable couples. So, it’s maybe not the biggest spoiler ever that they make it to final vows. They also look to commit to one another, and vow to make it work outside of the show, too.

They’re talking moving in together, getting engaged for real, and there are rumours Stella is pregnant?!

Bec and Danny

via E4

Bec and Danny will never not be centre of the drama. It’s been reported that as the show carries on, it still feels as though Bec has stronger feelings than Danny does. That being said, towards the end of the experiment, Danny does confess he has love for Bec.

But, it’s short lived. According to Now To Love, Danny dumps Bec at final vows. “He basically tells her that her behaviour is vulgar and dumps her,” an insider told the publication. “This comes after he told her he wanted to move to Adelaide with her and was even keen to go in on her house so they could renovate it together!”

Alissa and David

MAFS Australia 2026 couples who make it to final vows

via E4

Alissa and David also fall apart right at the end of the show. It’s been reported a comment David made at the final commitment ceremony was a bit of a nail in the coffin, and then he dumps her at final vows. Alissa doesn’t even get a chance to say her piece, as he’s walked away!

Gia and Scott

via E4

Gia and Scott are set to give us loads of drama in the final weeks of the show. Of course! Apparently they make it all the way up to final vows, but just before actually saying them, don’t make it.

They break up before they even make it,” a source told Now To Love. “Gia realised she’d had enough and packed up and was ready to leave, and Scott said he was going to come with her until the very last minute when he changed his mind and chose to stay behind.”

Rachel and Steven

MAFS Australia 2026 couples who make it to final vows

via E4

Rachel and Steven were touch and go and the start of the experiment, but they’ve turned out pretty wholesome. They apparently vow to continue things together after final vows. That being said, it has been reported their relationship ended not long after this, and we’ll find out why at the reunion.

For all the latest MAFS news, scandals, gossip and updates – like The Holy Church of MAFS on Facebook

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Hayley Soen | Entertainment
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