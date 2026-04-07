Um, by the end of MAFS Australia 2026 there are rumours a couple are expecting a baby?!

This is the first time this has happened during the experiment

5 hours ago

Bombshells are being dropped all over the place, because apparently towards the end of the MAFS Australia 2026 experiment there are rumours a couple are expecting a baby?!

This article contains spoilers.

The show is airing ahead of us in the UK over in Australia, so over there they are just airing the final vows. According to reports, it’s all kicking off. In the weeks prior to the final vows, lots of relationships have fallen apart, but at least one is still going strong.

Even in the few weeks we’ve had in the UK, we can tell that 32-year-old bride Stella and 37-year-old groom Filip are one of the only stable couples. So much so, the other brides have called them out as a “fake” because nobody else can quite possibly believe you can get through this experiment without drama.

So, it’s maybe not the biggest spoiler ever that they make it to final vows. They also look to commit to one another, and vow to make it work outside of the show, too.

It’s what’s been rumoured to have happened next that’s beyond wild. In their final vows and around this time in the experiment, Stella and Filip are talking moving in together, and getting engaged for real. And, drumroll please, there are rumours Stella is pregnant?!

Apparently some pictures started circulating around TikTok of Stella out and about with a bump. There are various rumours they could be AI, and nobody is really sure what’s going on.

According to Now To Love, Stella has refused to comment on the rumours about their baby news, and called it “just noise”. But, it’s been noticed that she’s been expertly deflecting, and hasn’t denied the claims. So if anything, her refusal to comment has just added more fuel to an already burning out of control fire.

She further told PedestrianTV: “I’m pregnant, apparently! It’s rumours. It’s all fluff, it’s all noise, and we just keep on focusing on each other.”

This would be WILD if true. I don’t think this has ever happened in the history of MAFS Australia?!

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