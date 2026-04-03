These unaired arguments at MAFS Australia third dinner party make it even more dramatic

2 days ago

There’s no question the third dinner party of MAFS Australia 2026 was pretty dramatic. After Bec began throwing shade at (almost) all the other contestants, she was quickly crowned Brook 2.0.

Although Bec has now taken responsibility for her “unhinged” behaviour, she’s also claimed she wasn’t the only person causing arguments at the dinner party.

According to Bec, the third dinner party had plenty more dramatic moments that just weren’t aired on MAFS Australia.

Bec claimed other MAFS couples had fights at the dinner party

Speaking to Pedesterian.tv, Bec explained three other couples had big arguments off-camera, while the spotlight was focused on her.

She said: “Mel and Luke had a massive argument at that dinner table that night that wasn’t aired, Julia and Grayson had a huge argument that night at the dinner table that wasn’t aired, and Sam and Chris really popped off at Tyson that wasn’t aired.

“It wasn’t just me attacking everyone at a dinner table. There were other things going on, but I understand why the narrative has to be, ‘Bec loses her marbles with everyone, and she’s a villain, and she’s awful, and she’s disgusting’, and that’s fine. I agree with it.”

If this is all true, it explains why Julia gave such a sincere apology to Grayson over a tiff that seemed quite small on the show.

Danny stuck up for Bec more than MAFS made it seem

In a taxi on the way to the dinner party, Bec asked her husband, Danny, whether he’d back her up when she confronted the other couples. Danny agreed he would but, at the actual dinner party, he barely said a word apart from asking his wife not to tell him what to do.

However, Bec has since admitted Danny did actually stand up for her during the night.

She explained: “Danny stood up for me against Grayson when Grayson sort of yelled at me at one point. He said, ‘Don’t speak to my wife like that’, which was kind.

“There were other things that happened, but they didn’t air because it was me who acted so badly that night, so the focus was on me.”

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Featured image via Channel 4