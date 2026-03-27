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Bec reveals her huge regret after *that* MAFS Aus dinner party and it’s not about Danny

She’s not happy with herself

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
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Bec has spoken out after MAFS Australia 2026’s explosive second dinner party, and revealed she has one huge regret about the way she acted.

It was chaos left, right and centre as Brook returned to the experiment just to be vile to Alissa and Stella and Gia accused Danny of saying she’d be “100 per cent his type” on a night out.

Speaking about the night to Mamamia, Bec said: “It was horrific, it was confronting… it’s despicable behaviour. I’m furious. I’m so angry I can’t even talk. She’s [Gia] put words in my mouth saying that we have a common hatred for Alissa and Stella. At no point was that ever said.”

“Stella is the most genuine human being ever. Stella has never flirted with anyone’s husband, ever. With Alissa, at the beginning, I was told by Gia and Scott that her and David were talking about my relationship, saying I was fake, and so I had a gripe with Alissa at that point. But after getting to know her, she’s a great person.”

Credit: Channel Nine

Bec said she hugely regrets not sticking up for Alissa and Stella more at the dinner party, because they really didn’t deserve to be treated that way.

“My regret would be not standing up for Stella and Alissa the way that I stood up for Danny… if I’ve got a voice for that, then why didn’t I have a voice for them?” she said.

In the same interview, the bride accused Gia of “roping her in” to be a “mean girl” and said: “Of course [it was bullying]. Absolutely. I’m at a loss for words myself. It’s just vile.”

“At one point, Stella said, ‘Stop barking’ and Gia told her to get back in her kennel. Now I’m sorry, didn’t Jack Dunkley get absolutely reprimanded for that behaviour a couple of years ago? It’s the same thing. It’s just horrible to watch. It just makes me really upset. Being on that side of the table, it’s mortifying, it’s horrific. It’s not what I stand for.”

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Featured image credit: Channel Nine

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Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
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