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Did MAFS Australia’s Danny really say Gia was his type? Deleted footage clears things up

Danny outlined on camera the ‘look’ he usually goes for

Claudia Cox | Entertainment
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The carnage at the second MAFS Australia 2026 dinner party left us with two burning questions: 1) How could Brook be so vile? and 2) Did Danny really say Gia was his type beyond MAFS?

Gia claimed that when the cast went out for drinks off-camera, Danny told Gia: “I’m happy, but in the outside world, someone like yourself would be more my type.” Brook said Danny called Gia “100 per cent his type”. Danny was adamant this never happened. The dinner party was such a mess, that it’s hard to know what to think. However, deleted footage from earlier on in MAFS Australia 2026 might clarify what happened.

On the Australian show MAFS: After the Dinner Party, the hosts shared an unseen part of Danny’s audition tapes. The expert John Aiken asked Danny: “Your ideal partner would be… what? What sort of look? What sort of personality traits would you be drawn to, then?”

Danny replied: “Just someone who’s real. Someone who’s got good energy, a good soul, and a personality. I sort of do like more of a natural girl. I know it’ll surprise you, because I’m covered in tattoos, but I actually like cleanskin girls.”

By the way, “cleanskin” is used in Australia as slang for a person who doesn’t have any tattoos.

John also asked Danny: “Any final physical icks at all?”

“Too much make-up,” Danny replied, “or if they’ve had their lips blown up massive.” He even gestured with his hands to make that last point.

mafs australia danny gia type audition type

Danny miming what features are ‘icks’
(Image via Channel 4)

For a moment, let’s look beyond any moral qualms we have about viewing women as “natural” or unnatural…

Elsewhere in this interview, Danny described Gia as having “fake lips and fake t*ts”. So, it’s clear from Danny’s comments that he doesn’t consider Gia’s physical appearance to fit the typical “look” he goes for outside the experiment. He even considers some of her features to be an “ick”.

Perhaps a man on MAFS is actually telling the truth for once? Or maybe Danny made different comments about Gia or MAFS or something, then Gia and Brook misheard him, or inferred a different meaning to what Danny intended? It’s a mystery. But this deleted footage does make it seem less likely that Danny told Gia the exact words: “In the outside world, you’d be my type.”

Gia has denied that she made this claim about Danny to mess with his marriage to Bec. She told the Daily Mail Australia that her comment at the dinner party was a “drunk throwaway” she didn’t plan. Gia said: “If I was trying to destroy her marriage, I would’ve told her.”

For more MAFS news, like The Holy Church of MAFS on Facebook.

Featured images via Channel 4.

More on: MAFS Reality TV TV
Claudia Cox | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
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