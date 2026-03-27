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We finally know the real reason Brook returned for that explosive MAFS Aus dinner party

It also explains why she was so mean

Suchismita Ghosh | Entertainment
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People were seriously confused when Brook suddenly returned for the MAFS Aus Dinner Party after apparently quitting the experiment, and we finally know the real reason why.

At the time, it looked like a dramatic comeback. Chris even arrived alone, clearly emotional, saying he didn’t want to “pretend like everything is fine”. So when Brook showed up claiming she had “unfinished business”, it felt like she was ready to stir things up. And, well, she definitely did.

But behind the scenes, things were apparently very different. According to an insider, Brook didn’t just leave for no reason. During MAFS Intimacy Week, she had “abruptly packed up her things and left the experiment”, heading back home to the Gold Coast. And it wasn’t just a casual exit either. There were “some major red flags that happened with Chris, and she didn’t feel safe staying with him”.

So, why did she return?

real reason Brook returned MAFS Aus

via Channel Nine

Now, clearly, Brook’s return wasn’t actually about giving Chris another chance at all. The insider told Chattr, “The reason she came back for the Dinner Party and the next Commitment Ceremony was due to executive producers being really persuasive.”

“They convinced her to come back, not for Chris, but to finish her storyline and put all the drama to bed,” the source added. So in reality, her return was more about wrapping things up for the show than anything romantic.

Another source claimed Brook was heavily influenced by production throughout filming. “She did whatever the producers told her to do. She would be pulled aside, asked to create drama, and she followed orders,” they said. Which might explain why the Dinner Party went completely off the rails.

Because from the viewer’s perspective, it looked brutal. Brook ended up in heated arguments, even telling Stella, “I don’t think you’re deep, I think you’re f**king dumb.” Alongside Gia, she also clashed with other brides, with comments like “go back in your kennel, babes” and digs about appearance.

But according to insiders, that’s not the full picture. “Sadly, the edit has made her out to be a villain when Chris did far, far worse,” one source claimed.

That said, Brook still came across as really nasty and mean on the show, and nothing can fully excuse that.

For all the latest MAFS news, scandals, gossip and updates – like The Holy Church of MAFS on Facebook

More on: Dating MAFS Reality TV
Suchismita Ghosh | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google
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