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MAFS Aus Bec transformation

Here’s what bride Bec has said about her massive transformation before MAFS Aus 2026

She recently opened up about her insecurities on the show

Suchismita Ghosh | Entertainment
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Since the very first episode of MAFS Aus, Bec Zacharia has been open about her transformation and the insecurities that still come with it.

More recently, during the Red Flag, Green Flag task, she got quite honest about how her confidence is still being tested in the experiment. She admitted she worries about how her groom, Danny, might see her, even though he’s reassured her that he finds her attractive.

“Because I have lost so much weight, I have got loose skin on my arms, my stomach, and my legs. Maybe I’m insecure,” she said.

In her MAFS introduction video, Bec revealed she had lost around 27kg. Then, speaking to Chattr, she explained how she rebuilt her lifestyle step by step. “I started on keto. I lost probably about 10kg doing keto, not fatty keto, not bacon and pork belly and stuff like that. And I definitely, you know, was really regimented. It was really, really difficult.”

‘I thought that I was ugly’

MAFS Aus Bec transformation

via Channel Nine

She also made it clear that the transformation wasn’t just physical, but mental too. “I went to a therapist, I started working on my mind a lot, and then I went and got into Pilates. I got into weight training and walking 10,000 steps a day,” she added.

And actually, her mindset shift has been just as big as the weight loss. Before entering the experiment, she admitted, “I hated myself for my whole life, I thought that I was ugly,” she told Adelaide Now.

That’s why moments in the experiment seem to hit harder for her. Speaking about rejection, she said simply, “I felt ugly.”

So, while she’s clearly put in a lot of work on herself before coming into the show, it’s also clear that those feelings don’t just disappear overnight. The experiment seems to be bringing a lot of that vulnerability to the surface, in a way that feels very real.

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Suchismita Ghosh | Entertainment
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