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Now that we’ve met them all, it’s time for a brutal first impression of the MAFS Aus 2026 cast

Tears, drama, and chaos incoming

Suchismita Ghosh | Entertainment
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MAFS Aus is back on our screens, and now that we’ve finally met all the brides and grooms, it’s time for some brutally honest first impressions.

After a long wait, MAFS Aus kicked off last week, and it didn’t take long for the drama to start. It’s only been a few episodes, and there are already clashes, tension, and a few very questionable vibes. So, now feels like the perfect time to judge everyone.

Alissa

via Channel Nine

On her wedding day, nurse Alissa came across as pretty headstrong, which we love. She’s clearly been hurt a lot in the past and isn’t here to waste time. She wanted commitment from the man she was literally marrying, which fair enough. So far, so good.

David

first impression MAFS Aus 2026 cast

via Channel Nine

David seems like a genuinely nice guy. Even though he barely knew Alissa, he put his ego aside, got down on one knee, and did the whole proposal properly. Effort? We appreciate it.

Rachel

via Channel Nine

Oh my god, my Shayla! Her laugh is so infectious, I’m obsessed. She comes across as really genuine, and it was actually quite sad hearing about how much she’s been hurt in the past. You can see where the insecurities come from. She deserves better, honestly.

Steven

first impression MAFS Aus 2026 cast

via Channel Nine

Steven feels like a real one. He says what’s on his mind, but not in a harsh or nasty way. He seems like the type who’ll accept you as you are, as long as you’re giving the same energy back. We like that.

Gia

first impression MAFS Aus 2026 cast

via Channel Nine

Right. Big personality, big energy… but not all of it good. I’m not a fan of people who put others down, and that’s exactly what she was doing at the hen do. You can be as attractive as you like, but if your attitude’s off, it kind of cancels it out.

Scott

via Channel Nine

Scott is giving full gym bro. Like eat, sleep, gym, repeat. That’s the personality.

Bec

via Channel Nine

Bec seems like she won’t tolerate any nonsense. If something feels off, she’ll say it, no hesitation. And that’s exactly the energy you need on this show.

Danny

first impression MAFS Aus 2026 cast

via Channel Nine

I don’t know… there’s something about Danny that feels a bit off. He seems nice on the surface, but there’s just this vibe that he’s not showing everything. And that usually doesn’t end well.

Brook

via Channel Nine

Model Brook came across as very confident and very aware of what she’s doing. She seems like someone who knows exactly what she wants and how to get it. Slightly intimidating, but in a good way.

Chris

first impression MAFS Aus 2026 cast

via Channel Nine

Yeah… I didn’t like Chris. Getting the ick from “fat people”, questioning the experts, and acting like a full cynic while willingly being on a reality show? It was giving unnecessary and a bit embarrassing, to be honest.

Mel

via Channel Nine

Miss Pink didn’t exactly make the best first impression. I did feel bad for her because the wedding was a bit of a disaster, but dismissing someone over tiny things that quickly is a bit much.

Luke

via Channel Nine

Watching Luke was a bit painful, I’m not going to lie. He just didn’t seem to take things seriously, especially on his wedding day. It was giving… try harder.

Julia

first impression MAFS Aus 2026 cast

via Channel Nine

Julia seems sweet and pretty straightforward. She comes across as someone who can adapt and make things work in a relationship. I hope that’s actually the case.

Grayson

via Channel Nine

I actually really liked Grayson. He seems genuine and like the kind of person who’ll call things out properly when needed. Solid energy.

Stella

first impression MAFS Aus 2026 cast

via Channel Nine

A strong woman, no question. Packing up your life and moving countries with no real safety net is not easy. She seems all in, and I respect that.

Filip

via Channel Nine

Filip comes across quite rigid, like he has a very fixed way of thinking and isn’t likely to budge. And in a marriage, that can be… tricky. But hey, maybe it’ll work. Stranger things have happened.

Rebecca

first impression MAFS Aus 2026 cast

via Channel Nine

Rebecca gives off serious protective-mum energy, which makes sense because she is a mum. But she also seems open to love, and I really hope she finds that with Steve.

Steve

first impression MAFS Aus 2026 cast

via Channel Nine

Steve comes across as hardworking and grounded, but also fun to be around.

For all the latest MAFS news, scandals, gossip and updates – like The Holy Church of MAFS on Facebook.

More on: Dating MAFS Reality TV
Suchismita Ghosh | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google
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